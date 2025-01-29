2025 Fantasy Baseball Relief Pitcher (RP) Rankings

Ryan Helsley was an unstoppable fantasy baseball force last season. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Two relievers delivered 40+ save seasons in 2024: St. Louis Cardinals' flamethrower Ryan Helsley, and Cleveland Guardians standout Emmanuel Clase. Now, that might make you think the position is top-heavy, but a peek further down the list of saves leaders paints a different portrait.

Six different relievers compiled 30+ saves last season. Fourteen of them closed out 20 or more games in 2024.

This position is DEEP.

It's also loaded with talent. We've already mentioned Helsley and Clase. Josh Hader should be better in season 2 with the Astros, and The Airbender himself, Devin Williams, will be in pinstripes this season.

Check out how the relief pitcher group shakes out in our 2025 draft rankings at the position:

Who's your top RP target this season?