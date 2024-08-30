2025 Chevrolet Silverado mainly unchanged, prices only up a little







As we've noted with a number of other 2025 vehicles, the Silverado makes naught but detail changes after a larger rework for the 2024 model year. The minimal updates are thankfully reflected in minimal price increases for the new year, based on information from GM Authority. Comparing the sums from GMA against launch Chevy pricing on the Silverado 1500 configurator at the time of writing, changes run from $100 to $800 on six trims. Of course, as we're also used to writing, a mid-year price increase of $100 on some trims means the differences are one Benjamin larger in certain cases when compared to 2024 launch pricing, as seen below. MSRPs for the 2025 Silverado 1500 and the premiums over 2024 launch pricing are:

Work Truck: $38,995 ($300)

Custom: $45,595 ($100)

LT: $50,095 ($200)

Custom Trail Boss: $53,795 ($100)

RST: $54,395 ($200)

LT Trail Boss: $60,795 ($900)

LTZ: $59,695 ($600)

High Country: $64,695 ($100)

ZR2: $71,995 ($200)

ZR2 Bison: $77,090 ($200)

The plushest urban truck tops out with the High Country powered by the optional 6.2-liter V8 at $70,990.

The easy updates to explain are the color palette losing four colors and gaining two. Cypress Gray and Riptide Blue Metallic are new, whereas Dark Ash Metallic, Glacier Blue Metallic, Harvest Bronze Metallic, and Lakeshore Blue Metallic are all gone. After that, it's a quick walk into tall weeds with detailed revisions, which read in some cases like either product planners trying to get more popular specs on the lot or the accounting department trying to save a few dollars on every unit. In what we'll guess is the former category, the 2024 LT Trail Boss sits on standard 18-inch rims wearing 275/70 Goodyear Wrangler Territory M/T tires; in 2025, that package changes to a 20-inch wheel wrapped in unnamed 275/60 tires, which is the optional tire package on the 2024 truck. It's possible most buyers went for the more street-oriented package, but everyone will still get the option to go more intense.

Elsewhere, the Custom trim loses access to the Dark Appearance Package, the three different specs of 10-speed automatic play switcheroo with engines and trim availability, and FlexFuel capability with the 5.3-liter EcoTec V8 can require four-wheel drive on at least one trim. Hit up GM Authority for the full breakdown if you bleed Bowtie.

You Might Also Like