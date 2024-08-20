2025 Audi RS 3 gets updates to sharpen its looks and dynamic edges





See Full Image Gallery >>



Two months after Audi crowed about using the new 2025 RS 3 to retake the Nürburgring lap record for cars that aren't front-wheel drive, the Germans have debuted the benchmark car in sedan and Sportback flavors. The new car is a refresh on the third-generation RS 3 introduced in 2017. Audi made a host of targeted changes that don't alter the character of the car outside or in; the turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder makes the same 394 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque as base European trim, and only a specialist in grille mesh and intake shapes could pick out the third-gen variants. The 'Ring record is a way for Audi to show shoppers that engineers made the correct changes.

We expect our sedan to come with 401 hp, equivalent to the European version in Performance spec. No matter the output, we're told a retuned RS Sport exhaust system injects more depth to the note out back.

Outside, the hexagonal singleframe grille is now flatter, and filled with diamond-patter mesh instead of hexagon-patterned mesh. A larger grille surround incorporates three slots at the bottom between the grille and splitter, recalling the old Audi Quattro racers that established the Quattro brand. That surround reaches out to larger lower intakes with more diamond mesh, and to reshaped headlights with larger DRLs — the DRLs' 24 illuminating elements able to show a choice of three patterns. In back, new taillights show off an arrow pattern, while the taller diffuser incorporates carbon fiber detailing that, frankly, looks quite a bit cooler than the previous plastic strip. At the edges, the horizontal reflectors formerly set in the bumper now hang vertically inside triangular cutouts that frame the aero element.

Inside, the steering wheel's been flattened top and bottom as standard, replacing the flat-bottom wheel on the European Performance package. Along with the switch to haptic buttons on the spokes, two new buttons beneath the spokes provide thumb-tip access to the Performance driving mode and RS Individual customization options. New graphics and shift lights appear in the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit. And depending on spec, the flat top rocks a 12 o'clock strip in a red to go with red accents on the redesigned air vents. Audi also flattened the shifter toggle. RS Sport seats in Nappa leather come included, the upgrade a pair of RS Sport carbon-backed buckets with leather bolsters and microfiber centers. And in the doors, ambient lighting hides behind a perforated panel to create diamond patterns.

Boffins even worked on the interior aroma. Audi says it chemically tested the roughly 200 cabin materials in their raw and finished states and in various climactic conditions. Then it had "a team of five chemists" evaluate the aromas, aiming to ensure "that the characteristic new car smell of an Audi meets its customers' high standards."

New wheel designs can be paired with paint colors in Kyalami Green and Kemora Gray exclusive to the RS division, plus Ascari Blue Metallic, Progressive Red, and Daytona Gray that also offers a new matte finish. Europe's trim steps will see a base grade at the bottom, below Carbon Black and top-tier Carbon Vorsrung grades. The latter two come with more carbon fiber and gloss black trim detailing, the last one fits those carbon-backed seats and raises the top speed from 155 miles per hour to 174 miles per hour.

We'll know more about our sedan spec closer to the U.S. launch. Expect pricing to climb from the outgoing model's $63,500 price.

You Might Also Like