2024 Zozo Championship Saturday final round tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch

With 18 holes to play at the 2024 Zozo Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Japan, Nico Echavarria holds a two-shot lead at 17 under over Justin Thomas. Max Greyserman is alone in third at 14 under, while Rickie Fowler is one of the players tied for fourth at 11 under.

Fifteen-time PGA Tour winner Thomas hasn't won since the 2022 PGA Championship.

Accordia Golf Narashino is a par-70 track measuring 7,079 yards.

The total purse is $8.5 million with $1.53 million going to the winner, who will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points and a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here's everything you need to know for the final round of the Zozo Championship at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. The third round is on Sunday in Japan but it will still begin Saturday in the U.S. All times listed are ET.

Final round tee times

Note: There is a 13-hour time difference, meaning the final group will tee off at 9:37 p.m. ET.

How to watch, listen

You can watch the Zozo Championship on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Golf Channel: 11 p.m.-3 a.m.

