How the 2024 New York Yankees built their roster

The 2024 New York Yankees ran through the regular season like the absolute juggernaut they were built to be. With a record of 94-68, New York won the American League East and held the best record of any AL team.

That's not surprising for a ballclub with a $309.4million payroll — the second largest in baseball behind the New York Mets ($317.7 million) — but for a franchise that has underachieved in recent years, it's absolutely notable.

Yet this club has more homegrown talent than you might imagine. Here's a quick look at how the AL champs built their roster as they battle the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 World Series.

Pitchers

Gerrit Cole: Signed a nine-year, $324 million contract with the Yankees on December 18, 2019.

Nestor Cortes: Selected by the New York Yankees with the No. 1,094 overall pick in the 2013 MLB Draft out of Hialeah Senior High School (Fla.), but was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2017 Rule 5 Draft. Returned to the Yankees off waivers in 2018. Traded to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for $28,300 in international bonus pool money and returned to the Yankees for a third time on December 20, 2020 on a minor league deal. Promoted to the Yankees on May 30, 2021.

Jake Cousins: Acquired by the Yankees on December 5, 2023 from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for cash considerations.

Luis Gil: Acquired by the Yankees on March 16, 2018 from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Jake Cave.

Tim Hill: Signed a minor league contract with the Yankees on June 20, 2024.

Clay Holmes: Acquired by the Yankees on July 26, 2021 from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for Diego Castillo and Hoy Park.

Tommy Kahnle: Signed a two-year, $11.5 million contract to return to the Yankees for a second stint on December 21, 2022.

Mark Leiter Jr.: Acquired by the Yankees on July 30, 2024 from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Ben Cowles and Jack Neely.

Tim Mayza: Signed a minor league contract with the Yankees on July 10, 2024.

Carlos Rodón: Signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the Yankees on December 21, 2022.

Clarke Schmidt: Selected by the Yankees with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft out of Clemson.

Marcus Stroman: Signed a two-year, $37 million contract with the Yankees on January 17, 2024.

Luke Weaver: Claimed off waivers from the Seattle Mariners on September 12, 2023. Signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract on January 19, 2024.

Catchers

Jose Trevino: Acquired by the Yankees on April 2, 2022 from the Texas Rangers in exchange for Robert Ahlstrom and Albert Abreu.

Austin Wells: Selected with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Infielders

Anthony Rizzo: Acquired by the Yankees on July 29, 2021 from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Alexander Vizcaíno and Kevin Alcántara and cash. Re-signed for two years, $32 million on March 17, 2022. Opted out and re-signed for two years, $40 million on November 15, 2022.

Gleyber Torres: Acquired by the Yankees on July 25, 2016 from the Chicago Cubs along with Adam Warren, Billy McKinney and Rashad Crawford for Aroldis Chapman.

Anthony Volpe: Selected with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.

Outfielders

Jasson Domínguez: Signed with the Yankees as an international prospect on July 2, 2019 for a $5.1 million bonus.

Trent Grisham: Acquired by the Yankees along with Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres on December 6, 2023 in exchange for Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez and Kyle Higashioka.

Aaron Judge: Selected with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2013 MLB Draft out of Fresno State. Re-signed with the Yankees for nine years, $360 million on December 20, 2022.

Juan Soto: Acquired by the Yankees along with Trent Grisham from the San Diego Padres on December 6, 2023 in exchange for Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez and Kyle Higashioka.

Giancarlo Stanton: Acquired by the Yankees along with cash from the Miami Marlins on December 11, 2017 in exchange for Starlin Castro, Jorge Guzmán and José Devers.

Alex Verdugo: Acquired by the Yankees from the Boston Red Sox on December 5, 2023 in exchange for Richard Fitts, Greg Weissert and Nicholas Judice

Utility

Oswaldo Cabrera: Signed with the Yankees as a 16-year-old free agent prospect out of Venezuela in 2015.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.: Acquired by the Yankees from the Miami Marlins on July 27, 2024 in exchange for Agustín Ramírez, Jared Serna and Abrahan Ramírez.

