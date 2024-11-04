USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

2024 World Wide Technology Championship: Prize money, TV coverage, who's in the field and more

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa hoists the trophy after winning the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 05, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

After a week off, the PGA Tour's is back for a three-event stretch to conclude its 2024 season.

The 2024 World Wide Technology Championship gets underway Thursday in Mexico, and it's the second year the event has been at Tiger Woods' El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas.

The WWTC is the sixth PGA Tour event of eight in the fall slate. After this week, the Tour heads to Bermuda before the season-ending RSM Classic, the final chance for players to secure their spots in the top 125.

From TV coverage to field information and prize money, here's everything you need to know about the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship.

World Wide Technology Championship course information

El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico is a par-72 layout measuring 7,452 yards. Tiger Woods was the architect. This will be the second time the tournament is held at El Cardonal.

World Wide Technology Championship purse, prize money

The purse at the 2024 Zozo Championship is $7.2 million with a first-place prize of $1.296 million. Five of the eight Fall series events have smaller purses from a year ago, including the WWTC, which is down $1 million.

World Wide Technology Championship TV coverage

Thursday, Nov. 7: 2-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, Nov. 8: 2-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, Nov. 9: 2-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Sunday, Nov. 10: 2-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Golfweek operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

World Wide Technology Championship field

The inaugural tournament at the course a year ago saw Erik van Rooyen hoist the trophy. Luke Donald, Keith Mitchell and Cameron Young are amongst the notables teeing it up in Mexico.

The sixth of eight tournaments in the 2024 FedExCup Fall continues next week at the World Wide Technology Championship.



Field for the World Wide Technology Championship: pic.twitter.com/ddHlS6oyIT — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) November 1, 2024

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: 2024 World Wide Technology Championship: Prize money, TV coverage, who's in the field and more