2024 World Series start time: Date, time and TV info for Yankees-Dodgers Game 2

The 2024 World Series began Friday night, with the Dodgers stunning the Yankees on Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam.

The series isn't over though, not by a long shot. In fact, more than 35% of the teams that have lost Game 1 of the World Series have gone on to win it all. Sure, that's not as huge a number as you'd like if you're the Yankees, but it still happens more than a third of the time.

Game 2 provides a little extra drama, though. It's the Dodgers' last chance to gain a little extra momentum in the series before having to play three straight in the Bronx. Surprisingly, the Yankees were a better team on the road than at home this season, but the Dodgers were much better playing in their home stadium, so Games 3, 4, and 5 could spell disaster for Los Angeles if it can't secure a victory Saturday night.

Here's when first pitch for Game 2 is slated:

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is slated to start for the Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series.

What time is Game 2 tonight?

Game 2 of the 2024 World Series starts at 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT.

The starting pitchers for Game 2 will be Yoshinobu Yamamoto, one of the major free agent signings for the Dodgers last offseason, for L.A., while the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon out to the bump.

How to watch Game 2:

Game 2 can be seen on FOX. It can also be streamed via Fubo.

Full 2024 World Series schedule:

*x - if necessary

Game 1: Dodgers 6, Yankees 3 (10 innings) (L.A. leads series 1-0)

Game 2: Yankees at Dodgers - 8:08 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 26 | FOX

Game 3: Dodgers at Yankees - 8:08 p.m. ET, Monday, Oct. 28 | FOX

Game 4: Dodgers at Yankees - 8:08 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Oct. 29 | FOX

x-Game 5: Dodgers at Yankees - 8:08 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Oct. 30 | FOX

x-Game 6: Yankees at Dodgers - 8:08 p.m. ET, Friday, Nov. 1 | FOX

x-Game 7: Yankees at Dodgers - 8:08 p.m. ET, Saturday, Nov. 2 | FOX

