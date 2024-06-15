2024 US Olympic swimming trials: Icon Katie Ledecky on pace for fourth Olympics

The best swimmers in the country are at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials starting today. The first round of events this morning included preliminary heats for the women's 100-meter butterfly, women's 400-meter freestyle, men's 100-meter breaststroke, and men's 400-meter freestyle. Katie Ledecky is in classic form.

The three-time Olympian is making a run at her fourth games starting this weekend. Ledecky's in the pool for four events in the trials: the 200-meter, 400-meter, 800-meter, and 1500-meter freestyle.

Ledecky holds the U.S. record in the 400-meter freestyle at 3:56.46 set during the 2016 Summer Olympics. She is the favorite later tonight in the 400-meter freestyle final following her results in the prelims.

Katie Ledecky Olympic Trial highlights:

The women's 400 meter freestyle featured one of the biggest names in Team USA swimming: Katie Ledecky. The three-time Olympian made her mark early in the preliminary heats this morning with a time of 3:59.99. She was the only swimmer across all heats to clock in under four minutes.

Katie Ledecky finishes her 400m free in UNDER FOUR MINUTES. 😳



2024 U.S. Olympic swimming trials schedule today

Saturday, June 15

Heats (11 a.m. ET)

Women's 100 butterfly

Women's 400 freestyle

Men's 100 breaststroke

Men's 400 freestyle

Semifinals and finals (8 p.m. ET)

Women's 100 butterfly semi

Men's 400 freestyle final

Women's 400 freestyle final

Men's 100 breaststroke semi

The semifinals and finals for today's events will be broadcast on NBC and streaming on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

