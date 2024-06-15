Advertisement

2024 U.S. Open Saturday third round tee times, pairings and how to watch

riley hamel
After 36 holes of the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina, tournament debutant Ludvig Aberg holds the outright lead at 5 under thanks to rounds of 66-69.  The Swedish star missed the cut at the PGA Championship last month.

Bryson DeChambeau (67-69), Thomas Detry (69-67) and Patrick Cantlay (65-71) are tied for second at 4 under while Rory McIlroy (65-72), Tony Finau (68-69) and Matthieu Pavon (67-70) sit at 3 under, T-5.

The purse for the 2024 U.S. Open is $21.5 million with $4.3 million going to the winner. It’s the largest major championship purse.

Here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.

Saturday’s TV information

Golf Channel: Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open, 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET

Featured Groups, usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, all day

Peacock: U.S. Open All Access, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET

USA: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET

NBC: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET

Golf Channel: Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET

