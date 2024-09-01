2024 Tour Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at East Lake

Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays a shot during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 01, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler had a season for the ages.

The 28-year-old won the 2024 Tour Championship on Sunday, shooting 4-under 67 in the final round to finish at 30 under for the week, four shots in front of Collin Morikawa. The win was his seventh on the PGA Tour in 2024, the first player with seven victories in a season since Tiger Woods in 2007.

With the win, Scheffler earned $25 million in bonus money, adding to the almost $30 million he earned in official money through the regular season. In fact, everyone who played this week in the Tour Championship had a solid payday.

Tour Championship: Leaderboard | Photos

Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2024 Tour Championship at East Lake.

Tour Championship prize money

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Scottie Scheffler -30 $25,000,000 2 Collin Morikawa -26 $12,500,000 3 Sahith Theegala -24 $7,500,000 T4 Russell Henley -19 $4,833,333 T4 Adam Scott -19 $4,833,333 T4 Xander Schauffele -19 $4,833,333 7 Sungjae Im -18 $2,750,000 8 Wyndham Clark -17 $2,250,000 T9 Rory McIlroy -16 $1,608,333 T9 Hideki Matsuyama -16 $1,608,333 T9 Shane Lowry -16 $1,608,333 T12 Viktor Hovland -15 $1,000,000 T12 Sam Burns -15 $1,000,000 T14 Justin Thomas -14 $905,000 T14 Taylor Pendrith -14 $905,000 16 Ludvig Aberg -12 $795,000 T17 Robert MacIntyre -11 $755,000 T17 Matthieu Pavon -11 $755,000 T17 Patrick Cantlay -11 $755,000 20 Tommy Fleetwood -10 $715,000 T21 Keegan Bradley -8 $660,000 T21 Byeong Hun An -8 $660,000 T23 Billy Horschel -6 $615,000 T23 Aaron Rai -6 $615,000 T23 Tony Finau -6 $615,000 26 Akshay Bhatia -5 $590,000 T27 Chris Kirk -3 $575,000 T27 Sepp Straka -3 $575,000 T29 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 3 $555,000 T29 Tom Hoge 3 $555,000

More PGA Tour!

Scottie Scheffler wins 2024 Tour Championship to claim FedEx Cup, $25 million bonus

Watch: Scottie Scheffler shanks a bunker shot at the Tour Championship

PGA Tour A/PGA Tour B: An in-depth look at the regular events the top 30 played in 2024 and what it means

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: 2024 Tour Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at East Lake