2024 Tour Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at East Lake
Scottie Scheffler had a season for the ages.
The 28-year-old won the 2024 Tour Championship on Sunday, shooting 4-under 67 in the final round to finish at 30 under for the week, four shots in front of Collin Morikawa. The win was his seventh on the PGA Tour in 2024, the first player with seven victories in a season since Tiger Woods in 2007.
With the win, Scheffler earned $25 million in bonus money, adding to the almost $30 million he earned in official money through the regular season. In fact, everyone who played this week in the Tour Championship had a solid payday.
Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2024 Tour Championship at East Lake.
Tour Championship prize money
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Scottie Scheffler
-30
$25,000,000
2
Collin Morikawa
-26
$12,500,000
3
Sahith Theegala
-24
$7,500,000
T4
Russell Henley
-19
$4,833,333
T4
Adam Scott
-19
$4,833,333
T4
Xander Schauffele
-19
$4,833,333
7
Sungjae Im
-18
$2,750,000
8
Wyndham Clark
-17
$2,250,000
T9
Rory McIlroy
-16
$1,608,333
T9
Hideki Matsuyama
-16
$1,608,333
T9
Shane Lowry
-16
$1,608,333
T12
Viktor Hovland
-15
$1,000,000
T12
Sam Burns
-15
$1,000,000
T14
Justin Thomas
-14
$905,000
T14
Taylor Pendrith
-14
$905,000
16
Ludvig Aberg
-12
$795,000
T17
Robert MacIntyre
-11
$755,000
T17
Matthieu Pavon
-11
$755,000
T17
Patrick Cantlay
-11
$755,000
20
Tommy Fleetwood
-10
$715,000
T21
Keegan Bradley
-8
$660,000
T21
Byeong Hun An
-8
$660,000
T23
Billy Horschel
-6
$615,000
T23
Aaron Rai
-6
$615,000
T23
Tony Finau
-6
$615,000
26
Akshay Bhatia
-5
$590,000
T27
Chris Kirk
-3
$575,000
T27
Sepp Straka
-3
$575,000
T29
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
3
$555,000
T29
Tom Hoge
3
$555,000
