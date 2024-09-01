Advertisement

2024 Tour Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at East Lake

cameron jourdan
·2 min read
Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays a shot during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 01, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays a shot during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 01, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler had a season for the ages.

The 28-year-old won the 2024 Tour Championship on Sunday, shooting 4-under 67 in the final round to finish at 30 under for the week, four shots in front of Collin Morikawa. The win was his seventh on the PGA Tour in 2024, the first player with seven victories in a season since Tiger Woods in 2007.

With the win, Scheffler earned $25 million in bonus money, adding to the almost $30 million he earned in official money through the regular season. In fact, everyone who played this week in the Tour Championship had a solid payday.

Tour ChampionshipLeaderboard | Photos

Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2024 Tour Championship at East Lake.

Tour Championship prize money

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Scottie Scheffler

-30

$25,000,000

2

Collin Morikawa

-26

$12,500,000

3

Sahith Theegala

-24

$7,500,000

T4

Russell Henley

-19

$4,833,333

T4

Adam Scott

-19

$4,833,333

T4

Xander Schauffele

-19

$4,833,333

7

Sungjae Im

-18

$2,750,000

8

Wyndham Clark

-17

$2,250,000

T9

Rory McIlroy

-16

$1,608,333

T9

Hideki Matsuyama

-16

$1,608,333

T9

Shane Lowry

-16

$1,608,333

T12

Viktor Hovland

-15

$1,000,000

T12

Sam Burns

-15

$1,000,000

T14

Justin Thomas

-14

$905,000

T14

Taylor Pendrith

-14

$905,000

16

Ludvig Aberg

-12

$795,000

T17

Robert MacIntyre

-11

$755,000

T17

Matthieu Pavon

-11

$755,000

T17

Patrick Cantlay

-11

$755,000

20

Tommy Fleetwood

-10

$715,000

T21

Keegan Bradley

-8

$660,000

T21

Byeong Hun An

-8

$660,000

T23

Billy Horschel

-6

$615,000

T23

Aaron Rai

-6

$615,000

T23

Tony Finau

-6

$615,000

26

Akshay Bhatia

-5

$590,000

T27

Chris Kirk

-3

$575,000

T27

Sepp Straka

-3

$575,000

T29

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

3

$555,000

T29

Tom Hoge

3

$555,000

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: 2024 Tour Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at East Lake

