2024 third base rankings: Jose Ramirez, Austin Riley first off the board

Finding a third baseman can be a tricky proposition this season. Sure, there are several excellent options at the top, but many of the players eligible at the hot corner also qualify at other positions. So the supply could evaporate quickly if you aren't careful.

In the American League, Jose Ramirez's amazing consistency (24 HR, 28 SB in '23) and Rafael Devers' raw power (33 HR, 100 RBI) dominate the ranks. The Minnesota Twins' Kyle Lewis has the talent to join them, but must first prove he can stay healthy. Josh Jung of the Texas Rangers has been dealing with a calf strain early in camp.

In the National League, the Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley led the position last year with 37 homers and 117 runs scored. Manny Machado had offseason elbow surgery, but looks to be back in form this spring and should be at least able to DH on opening day. One major question is how the Cincinnati Reds will distribute playing time around the infield, where they have four players who qualify at third base.

The Guardians' Jose Ramirez has tallied at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in each of his last five full seasons.

2024 fantasy baseball third base rankings

