2024 third base rankings: Jose Ramirez, Austin Riley first off the board

Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
Finding a third baseman can be a tricky proposition this season. Sure, there are several excellent options at the top, but many of the players eligible at the hot corner also qualify at other positions. So the supply could evaporate quickly if you aren't careful.

In the American League, Jose Ramirez's amazing consistency (24 HR, 28 SB in '23) and Rafael Devers' raw power (33 HR, 100 RBI) dominate the ranks. The Minnesota Twins' Kyle Lewis has the talent to join them, but must first prove he can stay healthy. Josh Jung of the Texas Rangers has been dealing with a calf strain early in camp.

In the National League, the Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley led the position last year with 37 homers and 117 runs scored. Manny Machado had offseason elbow surgery, but looks to be back in form this spring and should be at least able to DH on opening day. One major question is how the Cincinnati Reds will distribute playing time around the infield, where they have four players who qualify at third base.

The Guardians' Jose Ramirez has tallied at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in each of his last five full seasons.
2024 fantasy baseball third base rankings

  1. Jose Ramirez, Guardians AL1

  2. Austin Riley, Braves NL1

  3. Rafael Devers, Red Sox AL2

  4. Gunnar Henderson, Orioles AL3

  5. Elly DeLaCruz, Reds NL2

  6. Manny Machado, Padres NL3

  7. Royce Lewis, Twins AL4

  8. Ha-seong Kim, Padres NL4

  9. Nolan Arenado, Cardinals NL5

  10. Alex Bregman, Astros AL5

  11. Spencer Steer, Reds NL6

  12. Alec Bohm, Phillies NL7

  13. Josh Jung, Rangers AL6

  14. Noelvi Marte, Reds NL8

  15. Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pirates NL9

  16. Max Muncy, Dodgers NL10

  17. Isaac Paredes, Rays AL7

  18. Jeimer Candelario, Reds NL11

  19. Brandon Drury, Angels AL8

  20. Eugenio Suarez, Diamondbacks NL12

  21. Matt Chapman, free agent

  22. Jake Burger, Marlins NL13

  23. Ryan McMahon, Rockies NL14

  24. Junior Caminero, Rays AL9

  25. Maikel Garcia, Royals AL10

  26. Luis Rengifo, Angels AL11

  27. Jordan Westburg, Orioles AL12

  28. Wilmer Flores, Giants NL15

  29. Colt Keith, Tigers AL13

  30. DJ LeMahieu, Yankees AL14

  31. Michael Busch, Cubs NL16

  32. Ezequiel Duran, Rangers AL15

  33. Yoan Moncada, White Sox AL16

  34. Chris Taylor, Dodgers NL17

  35. Brett Baty, Mets NL18

  36. Zach McKinstry, Tigers AL17

  37. Matt Vierling, Tigers AL18

  38. Jon Berti, Marlins NL19

  39. Anthony Rendon, Angels AL19

  40. Nick Senzel, Nationals NL20

