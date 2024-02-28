2024 third base rankings: Jose Ramirez, Austin Riley first off the board
Finding a third baseman can be a tricky proposition this season. Sure, there are several excellent options at the top, but many of the players eligible at the hot corner also qualify at other positions. So the supply could evaporate quickly if you aren't careful.
In the American League, Jose Ramirez's amazing consistency (24 HR, 28 SB in '23) and Rafael Devers' raw power (33 HR, 100 RBI) dominate the ranks. The Minnesota Twins' Kyle Lewis has the talent to join them, but must first prove he can stay healthy. Josh Jung of the Texas Rangers has been dealing with a calf strain early in camp.
In the National League, the Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley led the position last year with 37 homers and 117 runs scored. Manny Machado had offseason elbow surgery, but looks to be back in form this spring and should be at least able to DH on opening day. One major question is how the Cincinnati Reds will distribute playing time around the infield, where they have four players who qualify at third base.
2024 fantasy baseball third base rankings
Jose Ramirez, Guardians AL1
Austin Riley, Braves NL1
Rafael Devers, Red Sox AL2
Gunnar Henderson, Orioles AL3
Elly DeLaCruz, Reds NL2
Manny Machado, Padres NL3
Royce Lewis, Twins AL4
Ha-seong Kim, Padres NL4
Nolan Arenado, Cardinals NL5
Alex Bregman, Astros AL5
Spencer Steer, Reds NL6
Josh Jung, Rangers AL6
Noelvi Marte, Reds NL8
Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pirates NL9
Isaac Paredes, Rays AL7
Jeimer Candelario, Reds NL11
Brandon Drury, Angels AL8
Eugenio Suarez, Diamondbacks NL12
Matt Chapman, free agent
Jake Burger, Marlins NL13
Ryan McMahon, Rockies NL14
Junior Caminero, Rays AL9
Maikel Garcia, Royals AL10
Luis Rengifo, Angels AL11
Jordan Westburg, Orioles AL12
Wilmer Flores, Giants NL15
Colt Keith, Tigers AL13
DJ LeMahieu, Yankees AL14
Michael Busch, Cubs NL16
Ezequiel Duran, Rangers AL15
Yoan Moncada, White Sox AL16
Chris Taylor, Dodgers NL17
Brett Baty, Mets NL18
Zach McKinstry, Tigers AL17
Matt Vierling, Tigers AL18
Jon Berti, Marlins NL19
Anthony Rendon, Angels AL19
Nick Senzel, Nationals NL20
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy baseball third base rankings: Top 40 for 2024