2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Saturday tee times, how to watch PGA Tour

After the first 36 holes of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, there’s a three-way tie for the lead. Thomas Detry, Ludvig Aberg and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler all sit at 11 under.

Patrick Cantlay is alone in fourth at 10 under, while Justin Thomas, Emiliano Grillo and last week’s winner Matthieu Pavon are tied for fifth.

The 80-player field is competing for a $20 million purse and $3.6 million first-place prize. There is no cut after 36 holes.

For the weekend, all play shifts to Pebble Beach Golf Links, and the pro-am portion is complete.

Pebble Beach Golf Links ranks No. 10 on Golfweek’s Best list of classic courses in the U.S., and it is No. 1 in California on Golfweek’s Best list of public-access layouts in each state. It is also No. 1 on Golfweek’s Best list of all public-access courses in the U.S.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. All times listed are ET.

Saturday tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players 11:12 a.m. Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin, Sepp Straka 11:23 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Jason Day, Taylor Montgomery 11:34 a.m. S.H. Kim, Taylor Moore, Corey Conners 11:45 a.m. Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Luke List 11:56 a.m. Alex Noren, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole 12:07 p.m. Matt Kuchar, Wyndham Clark, Nicolai Hojgaard 12:18 p.m. Tom Kim, Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis 12:29 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Denny McCarthy, Sam Ryder 12:40 p.m. Sahith Theegala, Mark Hubbard, J.T. Poston 12:51 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Peter Malnati, Sam Burns 1:02 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Tom Hoge, Matt Fitzpatrick 1:13 p.m. Matthieu Pavon, Keegan Bradley, Beau Hossler 1:24 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Emiliano Grillo 1:35 p.m. Thomas Detry, Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler

10th tee

Tee time Players 11:12 a.m. Kevin Yu, Seamus Power, Jordan Spieth 11:23 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Ben Griffin, Tommy Fleetwood 11:34 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Maverick McNealy, Alex Smalley 11:45 a.m. Webb Simpson, Davis Riley, Byeong Hun An 11:56 a.m. Grayson Murray, Brian Harman, Max Homa 12:07 p.m. Adam Svensson, Brandon Wu, Brendon Todd 12:18 p.m. Kurt Kitayama, Nick Hardy, Tony Finau 12:29 p.m. Adam Schenk, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy 12:40 p.m. Cameron Young, Russell Henley, Lee Hodges 12:51 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes, J.J. Spaun 1:02 p.m. Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger, Sungjae Im 1:13 p.m. Nick Taylor Harris English, Patrick Rodgers 1:24 p.m. Nick Dunlap, Hayden Buckley

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Saturday, Feb. 3

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-7 p.m.

Sirius XM: 2-7 p.m

ESPN+: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m

Sunday, Feb. 4

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-6:30 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6:30 p.m

ESPN+: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

