2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Sunday tee times, how to watch PGA Tour

Thanks to a historic course-record 60, 2023 U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark holds the 54-hole lead at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Clark, who holed nearly 200 feet of putts Saturday, made two eagles, nine birdies and a bogey around Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Ludvig Aberg is one shot back at 16 under after a third-round 5-under 67. Matthieu Pavon is alone in third at 15 under, while a large group consisting of Justin Thomas, Jason Day and Scottie Scheffler is tied for sixth at 13 under.

The 80-player field is competing for a $20 million purse and $3.6 million first-place prize.

Pebble Beach Golf Links ranks No. 10 on Golfweek’s Best list of classic courses in the U.S., and it is No. 1 in California on Golfweek’s Best list of public-access layouts in each state. It is also No. 1 on Golfweek’s Best list of all public-access courses in the U.S.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. All times listed are ET.

Sunday tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players 10:45 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Taylor Montgomery 10:56 a.m. Tom Kim, Sam Ryder, Adam Hadwin 11:07 a.m. Corey Conners, Ben An, Nicolai Hojgaard 11:18 a.m. Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood, S.H. Kim 11:29 a.m. Luke List, Alex Noren, Denny McCarthy 11:40 a.m. J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Sepp Straka 11:51 a.m. Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis, Sahith Theegala 12:02 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Adam Scott, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12:13 p.m. Peter Malnati, Collin Morikawa, Beau Hossler 12:24 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Eric Cole, Si Woo Kim 12:35 p.m. Sam Burns, Justin Rose, Keegan Bradley 12:46 p.m. Tom Hoge, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler 12:57 p.m. Mark Hubbard, Thomas Detry, Jason Day 1:08 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg, Matthieu Pavon

10th tee

Tee time Players 10:45 a.m. Maverick McNealy, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar 10:56 a.m. Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson 11:07 a.m. Brandon Wu, Nick Hardy, Tony Finau 11:18 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Adam Schenk, Keith Mitchell 11:29 a.m. Brian Harman, Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun 11:40 a.m. Kevin Yu, Ben Griffin, Viktor Hovland 11:51 a.m. Brendon Todd, Russell Henley, Lee Hodges 12:02 p.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Lucas Glover, Greyson Murrary 12:13 p.m. Max Homa, Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im 12:24 p.m. Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes 12:35 p.m. Stephan Jaeger, Nick Taylor, Alex Smalley 12:46 p.m. Harris English, Hayden Buckley, Davis Riley 12:57 p.m. Patrick Rodgers, Nick Dunlap

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Sunday, Feb. 4

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-6:30 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6:30 p.m

ESPN+: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

