2024 Super Bowl MVP odds tracker: Will Patrick Mahomes go back-to-back?

The 2024 Super Bowl is just two weeks away, and now that the matchup is set, sportsbooks have released their Super Bowl 58 MVP odds.

Though he isn't a finalist for regular season MVP, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the early betting favorite. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy – who is a finalist for this year's MVP award – holds the spot just behind Mahomes.

While the early odds are out, there's still time for things to shift before the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

Here's how the rest of the 2024 Super Bowl MVP race shakes out nearly two weeks ahead of the big game, courtesy of BetMGM.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes picks up the Super Bowl MVP trophy alongside NFL commissioner Roger Goodell during a news conference for the winning coach and MVP of Super Bowl 57.

2024 NFL mock draft: Five QBs taken in top 12 picks? Prepare for a first-round frenzy.

2024 Super Bowl MVP odds

1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (+125)

In three games so far this postseason, Mahomes has thrown for 718 passing yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions. A Super Bowl MVP this year would be his second straight and third overall.

2. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers (+220)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy celebrates the 49ers' NFC championship win against the Detroit Lions.

Thanks to the 49ers' bye week as the top seed in the NFC, Purdy only added two games to his postseason résumé heading into the Super Bowl. Across those two matchups, the second-year quarterback threw for 519 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also showed off his legs in the NFC championship game, rushing for 48 yards, the second-highest total in a game in his career.

3. Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers (+450)

NFC championship game: San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.

McCaffrey, like Purdy, is a finalist for this season's NFL MVP award. He's continued his strong regular season showing into the playoffs. Across the 49ers' two games this postseason, McCaffrey has broken 90 rushing yards both times with two touchdowns in each game.

4. Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs (+1400)

Kelce has come alive over the last couple of weeks after a slow end to the regular season. He has tallied 23 catches for 262 yards and three touchdowns in the three games leading up to the Super Bowl. Compared to his 252 yards and zero touchdowns over his last five games in the regular season, it's a notable turnaround.

Story continues

5. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs (+3500)

Isiah Pacheco rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' conference championship win over the Ravens.

A former seventh-round draft pick out of Rutgers, Pacheco has been a revelation for the Chiefs since taking over the starting running back role as a rookie last year. Across three postseason games this year, he has 254 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 63 carries.

Conference championships: 32 things we learned: Historical implications for Chiefs, 49ers

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Super Bowl MVP odds: Mahomes, Purdy, McCaffrey lead the list