2024 Super Bowl: Latest odds move for San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (M) celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy while speaking with CBS broadcaster Jim Nance during the trophy presentation after the Chiefs' game against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Super Bowl is looking to be one of the more tightly contested. At least, that's what Vegas odds have to say about the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11.

Action opened with the 49ers as two-point favorites against the Chiefs, a line that has since shrunk as a lot of money gets thrown Kansas City's direction. The initial handle of 78% going to Patrick Mahomes and company, according to BetMGM.

Here's everything to know about Super Bowl 58's odds and spread.

49ers vs. Chiefs: Super Bowl 2024 odds, spread and lines

The Niners are favorites to defeat the Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

All odds as of Sunday night.

Spread: Niners (-1.5)

Moneyline: Niners (-120), Chiefs (+100)

Over/under: 47.5

How to watch Super Bowl 2024: 49ers vs. Chiefs TV, streaming and schedule

When: Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Cable TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+; YouTube TV; Sling; FuboTV

How to watch: Catch the Super Bowl with a Fubo subscription

