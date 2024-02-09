2024 Super Bowl kickoff time: Date, time and TV info for 49ers vs. Chiefs

The 2024 Super Bowl is set to kick off in mere days, which means the time is now to start planning where and how you will see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas, already a bustling oasis in the middle of the desert, has been transported into the upper ecehlon of media interest. With the 49ers boasting a roster of superstars and the Chiefs coming into town with the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, the world will pause for a few hours this Sunday.

The biggest question that need be answered is when and where you can find the game. The Super Bowl will have a kickoff time of 6:30 p.m. ET, although with the pomp and pageantry of the event, that has a margin of error of a few minutes.

Fans can also get the game in a number of ways, with a kid-centric version on Nickleodeon and the classic presentation on CBS. Streaming is available in various ways, including on Paramount+.

Here is how to watch Super Bowl 58.

Super Bowl surprise: Usher hints at surprise guests for Super Bowl halftime show, promises his 'best'

Super Bowl 58: Date, time, TV, streaming and location

When: Sunday, February 11, 2024

Where: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

TV: CBS, Nickelodeon

Stream: YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Paramount+

Stream the game: Watch Super Bowl 58 with Fubo

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

Super Bowl 58: Kadarius Toney could be a Super Bowl-sized headache for Chiefs

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What time is Super Bowl kickoff? Date, time, TV info for 49ers-Chiefs