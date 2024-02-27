Advertisement

2024 shortstop rankings: Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. is flying high

Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Shortstop is arguably the most exciting position in fantasy baseball, with talent just oozing from top to bottom of the player pool and some intriguing youngsters looking to make their mark very soon.

It all starts in the American League, where the Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. made dramatic improvements in not only his overall numbers (.276, 30 HR, 49 SB) but his underlying metrics as well. The AL crop seems a bit top-heavy though, with the Gunnar Henderson, Bo Bichette and Corey Seager in the top tier − and a significant drop-off after that.

The National League features excellent depth at the position, with Trea Turner and Francisco Lindor leading the way. Things get really interesting after that. The Reds' Elly De La Cruz has off-the-charts power and speed, but can he make consistent contact? CJ Abrams, Nico Hoerner and Ha-Seong Kim all stole at least 38 bases a year ago.

In 2023, Bobby Witt Jr. became the first player in Royals history with 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in the same season. He also dramatically improved his defense as he moved to shortstop full time.
2024 fantasy baseball shortstop rankings

  1. Bobby Witt Jr., Royals AL1

  2. Trea Turner, Phillies NL1

  3. Francisco Lindor, Mets NL2

  4. Gunnar Henderson, Orioles AL2

  5. Bo Bichette, Blue Jays AL3

  6. Corey Seager, Rangers AL4

  7. Elly DeLaCruz, Reds NL3

  8. CJ Abrams, Nationals NL4

  9. Nico Hoerner, Cubs NL5

  10. Matt McLain, Reds NL6

  11. Ha-seong Kim, Padres NL7

  12. Oneil Cruz, Pirates NL8

  13. Dansby Swanson, Cubs NL9

  14. Xander Bogaerts, Padres NL10

  15. Thairo Estrada, Giants NL11

  16. Anthony Volpe, Yankees AL5

  17. Willy Adames, Brewers NL12

  18. Trevor Story, Red Sox AL6

  19. Tommy Edman, Cardinals NL13

  20. Carlos Correa, Twins AL7

  21. Jackson Holliday, Orioles AL8

  22. J.P. Crawford, Mariners AL9

  23. Ezequiel Tovar, Rockies NL14

  24. Vaughn Grissom, Red Sox AL10

  25. Jeremy Peña, Astros AL11

  26. Orlando Arcia, Braves NL15

  27. Zach Neto, Angels AL12

  28. Javier Baez, Tigers AL13

  29. Brice Turang, Brewers NL16

  30. Jordan Lawlar, Diamondbacks NL17

  31. Tim Anderson, Marlins NL18

  32. Chris Taylor, Dodgers NL19

  33. Zach McKinstry, Tigers AL14

  34. Jose Caballero, Rays AL15

  35. Geraldo Perdomo, Diamondbacks NL20

  36. Masyn Winn, Cardinals NL21

  37. Amed Rosario, Rays AL16

  38. Liover Peguero, Pirates NL22

  39. Kyle Farmer, Twins AL17

  40. Jackson Merrill, Padres NL23

