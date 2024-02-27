2024 shortstop rankings: Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. is flying high

Shortstop is arguably the most exciting position in fantasy baseball, with talent just oozing from top to bottom of the player pool and some intriguing youngsters looking to make their mark very soon.

It all starts in the American League, where the Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. made dramatic improvements in not only his overall numbers (.276, 30 HR, 49 SB) but his underlying metrics as well. The AL crop seems a bit top-heavy though, with the Gunnar Henderson, Bo Bichette and Corey Seager in the top tier − and a significant drop-off after that.

The National League features excellent depth at the position, with Trea Turner and Francisco Lindor leading the way. Things get really interesting after that. The Reds' Elly De La Cruz has off-the-charts power and speed, but can he make consistent contact? CJ Abrams, Nico Hoerner and Ha-Seong Kim all stole at least 38 bases a year ago.

In 2023, Bobby Witt Jr. became the first player in Royals history with 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in the same season. He also dramatically improved his defense as he moved to shortstop full time.

2024 fantasy baseball shortstop rankings

