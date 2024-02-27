2024 shortstop rankings: Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. is flying high
Shortstop is arguably the most exciting position in fantasy baseball, with talent just oozing from top to bottom of the player pool and some intriguing youngsters looking to make their mark very soon.
It all starts in the American League, where the Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. made dramatic improvements in not only his overall numbers (.276, 30 HR, 49 SB) but his underlying metrics as well. The AL crop seems a bit top-heavy though, with the Gunnar Henderson, Bo Bichette and Corey Seager in the top tier − and a significant drop-off after that.
The National League features excellent depth at the position, with Trea Turner and Francisco Lindor leading the way. Things get really interesting after that. The Reds' Elly De La Cruz has off-the-charts power and speed, but can he make consistent contact? CJ Abrams, Nico Hoerner and Ha-Seong Kim all stole at least 38 bases a year ago.
2024 fantasy baseball shortstop rankings
Bobby Witt Jr., Royals AL1
Trea Turner, Phillies NL1
Francisco Lindor, Mets NL2
Gunnar Henderson, Orioles AL2
Bo Bichette, Blue Jays AL3
Corey Seager, Rangers AL4
Elly DeLaCruz, Reds NL3
CJ Abrams, Nationals NL4
Nico Hoerner, Cubs NL5
Matt McLain, Reds NL6
Ha-seong Kim, Padres NL7
Oneil Cruz, Pirates NL8
Dansby Swanson, Cubs NL9
Xander Bogaerts, Padres NL10
Thairo Estrada, Giants NL11
Anthony Volpe, Yankees AL5
Willy Adames, Brewers NL12
Trevor Story, Red Sox AL6
Tommy Edman, Cardinals NL13
Carlos Correa, Twins AL7
Jackson Holliday, Orioles AL8
J.P. Crawford, Mariners AL9
Ezequiel Tovar, Rockies NL14
Vaughn Grissom, Red Sox AL10
Jeremy Peña, Astros AL11
Orlando Arcia, Braves NL15
Zach Neto, Angels AL12
Javier Baez, Tigers AL13
Brice Turang, Brewers NL16
Jordan Lawlar, Diamondbacks NL17
Tim Anderson, Marlins NL18
Chris Taylor, Dodgers NL19
Zach McKinstry, Tigers AL14
Jose Caballero, Rays AL15
Geraldo Perdomo, Diamondbacks NL20
Masyn Winn, Cardinals NL21
Amed Rosario, Rays AL16
Liover Peguero, Pirates NL22
Kyle Farmer, Twins AL17
Jackson Merrill, Padres NL23
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy baseball shortstop rankings: Top 40 for 2024