2024 The Sentry Sunday tee times, how to watch PGA Tour at Kapalua

The last time Chris Kirk played in The Sentry was 2016.

Last spring, Kirk won the Honda Classic and earned his way back into the field. And he has a chance to win after eight years away.

Kirk leads at 21-under 198 after three rounds at The Sentry at Kapalua’s Plantation Course in Hawaii. He shot 7-under 66 on Saturday and has a one-shot lead over 20-year-old Akshay Bhatia with 18 holes to play. There’s a trio at 19 under, including 2016 champion Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele.

Kapalua’s Plantation Course ranks No. 2 in Golfweek’s Best list of public-access courses in Hawaii, and it also is No. 39 on Golfweek’s Best list of modern courses in the U.S.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2024 The Sentry. All times listed are ET.

Sunday tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players 12:57 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, Taylor Moore, Tony Finau 1:09 p.m. Sam Burns, Luke List, Si Woo Kim 1:21 p.m. Brendon Todd, Nico Echavarria, Eric Cole 1:33 p.m. Patrick Rodgers, Sungjae Im, Viktor Hovland 1:45 p.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa, Adam Schenk 1:57 p.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman, Sepp Straka 2:09 p.m. J.T. Poston, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa 2:21 p.m. Jason Day, Sahith Theegala, Scottie Scheffler 2:33 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Byeong Hun An, Harris English 2:45 p.m. Chris Kirk, Akshay Bhatia, Xander Schauffele

10th tee

Tee time Player 12:57 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover, Adam Svensson 1:09 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Tom Hoge, Kurt Kitayama 1:21 p.m. Matt Wallace, Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes 1:33 p.m. Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood, Camilo Villegas 1:45 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Denny McCarthy, Nick Taylor 1:57 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim 2:09 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Nick Hardy, Russell Henley 2:21 p.m. Seamus Power, Lee Hodges, Hideki Matsuyama 2:33 p.m. Justin Rose, Ludvig Aberg, Cam Davis 2:45 p.m. Davis Riley, Vincent Norrman

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch The Sentry FREE on Fubo. All times ET.

Sunday, Jan. 7

NBC: 4-6 p.m.

Golf Channel/Peacock: 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Sirius XM: 3-8 p.m.

ESPN+: 1 p.m.-8 p.m.

