2024 Senate races to watch

Catherine Garcia, Night editor
·5 min read

The 2024 election is still a long way off, but several lawmakers have already announced they are running for one of the 34 Senate seats up for grabs. There are a few races in particular to keep an eye on, like Arizona's, where Democrats and Republicans both aim to oust the state's newly independent senator, Kyrsten Sinema. Here's everything you need to know:

Could California soon have a new senator?

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D) has not yet revealed whether she will seek re-election in 2024. In 2022, several Democratic lawmakers shared with The San Francisco Chronicle their concerns that Feinstein, who will turn 90 years old in June, is experiencing cognitive decline and is no longer fit to serve. When the report came out, it got people talking about possible candidates to replace Feinstein, who has represented California since 1992.

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), an attorney whose district is in Orange County, announced on Jan. 10 that she is running for Senate, telling the Los Angeles Times, "I think that people understand that Washington is broken, and they see it caters to billionaires, powerful corporations, and special interests, and in doing that leaves families behind and threatens our democracy. I've seen how this corruption threatens our country and our economy. I want to run to do what I have been doing in Congress — standing up to special interests and fighting for families."

Porter, 49, said she spoke with Feinstein staffers ahead of her announcement, and has "deep respect" for the senator, adding, "I think she will make her own decision in her own time. That's up to her. She is a trailblazer, and the path she created for women in California politics is one I am proud to follow." Rose Kapolczynski, a Democratic strategist, told the Times it was a good move for Porter to become the first California Democrat to announce a Senate run. "There's always an advantage in being early, as long as you're not seen as inappropriately speculating on someone's retirement," she said.

She may have broken the dam, as she was soon joined by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who announced his candidacy on Jan. 26. In his announcement, Schiff said: "We're in the fight of our lives—a fight I'm ready to lead as California's next U.S. Senator."

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) also recently told colleagues she also plans to run for the seat. While Lee has not formed an official Senate committee, she did share her intention during a meeting of the Congressional Black Caucus, and received a standing ovation, the Times reports. Allies of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) have also been pushing Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) to enter the race, and he said he'll make a decision sometime in the next few months.

What's happening in Arizona?

Her term is up in 2024, but Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who recently changed her party affiliation from Democrat to independent, has not shared whether she intends to run for re-election. There is one Arizona Democrat who hopes to take her seat: Rep. Ruben Gallego, who announced on Jan. 23 that he is running for Senate. "Growing up poor, all I had was the American dream," Gallego, 43, tweeted. "It kept me going: as a kid sleeping on the floor, a student scrubbing toilets, a Marine losing brothers in Iraq. Today, too many Arizonans see their dream slipping away. I'm running for the U.S. Senate to win it back for you!"

Gallego, who has been in the House since 2014, is of Colombian and Mexican descent, and if elected, would become Arizona's first Latino senator. Democrats have long been unhappy with Sinema's defense of the filibuster and opposition to major parts of their agenda, but in a statement, Gallego said the "problem isn't that Sen. Sinema abandoned the Democratic Party — it's that she abandoned Arizona. She's repeatedly broken her promises, and fought for the interests of Big Pharma and Wall Street at our expense."

While no Republicans have officially entered the race yet, several are thinking about giving it a go. Kari Lake, the former television news anchor who lost the Arizona gubernatorial race in 2022, is contemplating throwing her hat in the ring, a person close to her told CNN. A spokesperson for Blake Masters, who was defeated in the 2022 Senate race by incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D), is also "strongly considering" running in 2024, his spokesperson shared with CNN. Karrin Taylor Robson lost the most recent GOP gubernatorial primary to Lake, and in a statement said she is "still deciding how I can best serve the state that I love." She added that "many Arizonans" have contacted her about the Senate race, "hopeful that our party will nominate a strong, authentic conservative who will not snatch defeat from the jaws of victory."

Who's in the running in Indiana?

In December, Sen. Mike Braun (R) announced he will not be running for re-election, and will instead enter the Indiana gubernatorial race. Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) became the first Republican to say they will run for Braun's seat, telling The Associated Press on Jan. 17, "I just believe now more than ever that we need conservatives in the Senate who are going to fight back against radical Democrat policies instead of going along with it. Republican primary voters are looking for a conservative fighter, someone to go to Washington and fight for Hoosier family values and against the radical, socialist, and woke agenda that Democrats are pushing in Washington."

Banks, 43, was first elected to Congress in 2016, and remains a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump. There are two other Indiana Republicans who are contemplating running for the Senate seat: Rep. Victoria Spartz and former Gov. Mitch Daniels, now the president of Purdue University. Spartz told reporters in December she had been "asked to consider" running for Senate, but did not say who approached her. Daniels has not said anything publicly about running, but people close to him told ABC News he has not ruled out entering the race.

You may also like

The big debate about alcohol

Andrea Riseborough's shock Oscar nomination has reportedly sparked Academy scrutiny

John Durham's secret criminal investigation reportedly involved Trump, not Clinton or the FBI

Latest Stories

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • How the Raptors stifled Domantas Sabonis in win over Kings

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss the schemes and strategy behind the Raptors limiting Kings center Domantas Sabonis to 9 points while forcing a career-high 9 turnovers. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers didn’t leave anything in the tank before their all-star break hiatus. Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Oilers headed into a nine-day break in the schedule on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. “I thought we responded really well after a tight game against Columbus (Wednesday) where we only got one point against them (3-2 overtime loss),” Oilers forward Zach Hyman said. “I thought we played well an

  • Davis scores 21 points in return as Lakers defeat Spurs

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 21 points in his return from a right foot injury, LeBron James added 20 and the Los Angeles Lakers bounced back from a rough loss to beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-104 on Wednesday night. Davis, who missed 20 games due to a stress injury suffered during the first half of a Dec. 16 game at Denver, came in with 4:22 remaining in the first quarter. He was 7 of 15 from the field and also had 12 rebounds in 26 minutes for his 19th double-double in 26 games play

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • Hughes scores winner in OT to lead Devils past Stars 3-2

    DALLAS (AP) — Jack Hughes scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime, lifting the New Jersey Devils to a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Friday night. Hughes’ winning goal skipped off the stick of Dallas’ Tyler Seguin and eluded Jake Oettinger as the Devils rallied from a 2-0 deficit and improved to an NHL-best 19-3-2 on the road this season. “Just shoot the puck,” said Hughes, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft who'll represent New Jersey at next week’s All-Star game in Florida.

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Sharks trade forward Matt Nieto back to Avalanche

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks sent forward Matt Nieto to Colorado for a second stint with the Avalanche in a four-player trade. Nieto and former first-round defenseman Ryan Merkley are headed to Colorado in the deal completed Wednesday for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut. Nieto had eight goals and seven assists in 45 games for San Jose this season and is also a strong penalty killer. After beginning his career with the Sharks in the 2013-14 season, Nieto was clai

  • Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 6-4 win over Devils

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a third-period goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Cody Glass, Cole Smith, Mikael Granlund, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and five of six heading into the All-Star break. Juuse Saros stopped 36 shots and Juuso Parssinen added two assists. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils, who lost in regu

  • Kraken finally topple Canucks with convincing 6-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand wasn't around for the struggles the Seattle Kraken endured during their disappointing inaugural season, but he understood the significance of their 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Led by Bjorkstrand's first multigoal game of the season, the Kraken earned the first win in franchise history over their Pacific Northwest rivals and topped their win and points totals from last season — all before the NHL All-Star break. “Different team and

  • McVay, LA Rams hire former Jets OC Mike LaFleur

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams hired former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur on Friday to join Sean McVay's quest to fix one of the least productive offenses in the league. LaFleur spent the past two years with the Jets in his first stint as an NFL offensive coordinator, but New York struggled statistically in both years while missing the playoffs twice. He parted ways with the Jets (7-10) three days after the regular season ended. LaFleur will follow in the footsteps of

  • Braves sign manager Snitker to extension through 2025 season

    ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, coming off the team's fifth consecutive NL East title, signed a contract extension on Friday that runs through the 2025 season. Snitker, 67, guided the Braves to the 2021 World Series championship before the team won 101 games last season. Snitker said Saturday he is excited about the future of the Braves, who have locked up many core players to long-term deals despite losing shortstop Dansby Swanson and first baseman Freddie Freeman as free a

  • Damian Lillard scores 60 points, helps Blazers beat Jazz

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 60 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 134-124 on Wednesday night. Lillard tied for second-most in the NBA this season. Donovan Mitchell had 71 in an overtime game for Cleveland against Chicago on Jan. 3, and Luka Doncic scored 60 in Dallas’ OT victory over New York on Dec. 27. Jerami Grant added 19 points to help Portland win its second straight game. Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 24 poi

  • Nick Nurse begrudgingly reveals details of latest film session

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses details of the team's latest film session, how lengthy road trips can help a team find their footing and more.

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Dinwiddie scores 36, Mavs top Suns 99-95 after Doncic hurt

    PHOENIX (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 99-95 on Thursday night despite losing All-Star guard Luka Doncic to a sprained ankle early in the game. Dinwiddie's hot shooting helped the Mavs thrive without Doncic, who limped to the locker room early in the first quarter and didn't return. The veteran guard shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. He also ma