2024 SAG Awards Winners List: ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘The Bear’ Each Win Three Prizes

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards have wrapped, and the full SAG winners list shows momentum for Lily Gladstone in the Best Actress race at the Oscars — as well as for “Oppenheimer” and its very possible march toward Best Picture.

“Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” led the nominations when they were announced January 10 with four each. “Oppenheimer” ended up winning the most of any film, with three prizes: Best Cast (the top prize), Best Actor Cillian Murphy, and Best Supporting Actor Robert Downey Jr. “Barbie” went home empty-handed.

Lily Gladstone won Best Actress for “Killers of the Flower Moon” over Emma Stone for “Poor Things,” who won the prize at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. Da’Vine Joy Randolph won the SAG Award for Best Supporting Actress for “The Holdovers,” and has pretty much swept that category at every awards show this season.

“Succession” had its last great awards hurrah, following its triumphs at the Emmys, Golden Globes, and Critics Choice Awards last month — it led the SAG TV pack with five nods, while “The Bear,” “Ted Lasso,” and “The Last of Us” were nipping at the Roy family’s heels with four noms each. “Succession” ultimately won only one award for Best Drama Series Ensemble.

“The Bear” was the biggest winner on the TV side with three awards: Best Comedy Series Ensemble, Best Actor in a Comedy for Jeremy Allen White, and Best Actress in a Comedy for Ayo Edebiri. “Beef” won the two limited series acting awards for Ali Wong and Steven Yeun.

In a surprise, Pedro Pascal won Best Actor in a Drama Series for his soulful turn in “The Last of Us,” while Elizabeth Debicki won Best Actress in a Drama Series for playing Princess Diana in “The Crown.” That meant Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook lost out for their “Succession” performances.

“The Last of Us” and “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning” won the respective TV and movie awards for Best Stunt Ensemble.

This was the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, one of the highlights of awards season each year, now live-streamed by Netflix: The most visible of all the guild awards, you heard many winners and presenters invoke the “craft” of acting in an especially thoughtful way. Also, Fran Drescher gave a fiery victory speech before the crowd assembled at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium, in the wake of SAG-AFTRA successfully achieving what they wanted from a new contract with the AMPTP in November, following a four-month strike that brought Hollywood to a standstill.

Winners are listed below in bold.

Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“The Color Purple”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer” (WINNER)

Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer” (WINNER)

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon” (WINNER)

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” (WINNER)

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Penelope Cruz, “Ferrari”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” (WINNER)

Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Crown”

“The Gilded Age”

“The Last of Us”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession” (WINNER)

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us” (WINNER)

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown” (WINNER)

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear” (WINNER)

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Ebon Moss-Bacharach, “The Bear”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” (WINNER)

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” (WINNER)

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Tony Shaloub, “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”

Steven Yeun, “Beef” (WINNER)

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba, “Painkiller”

Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Bel Powley, “A Small Light”

Ali Wong, “Beef” (WINNER)

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Barbie”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“John Wick: Chapter 4”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” (WINNER)

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“Ahsoka”

“Barry”

“Beef”

“The Last of Us” (WINNER)

“The Mandalorian”

