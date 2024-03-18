2024 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Midseason is the new fall.

As Hollywood and the broader industry continue to recover from the debilitating dual actors and writers strikes, the 2024 television landscape is coming into focus. All of the broadcast networks have set return dates for most of their shows, but there’s no usual Premiere Week to speak of.

But as series return to production with lower episode counts this truncated season, here again is Deadline’s annual list of premiere dates for new and returning TV series.

The roster covers hundreds of broadcast, cable and streaming programs debuting through 2024, with many still listed as TBA. It includes series premieres and season debuts, shows returning from hiatus and some one-offs such as live sports and awards specials but not movies. The list includes shows that are in limbo for now but are likely to get premiere dates in the coming months. Note that older premiere dates are listed at the bottom.

As always, we update this post daily as more dates are revealed. Please send any additions or adjustments to erikpedersen@deadline.com.

March 20:

X-Men ’97 (Disney+, new animated series; moved from 2023)

Top Chef (Bravo, Season 21)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+, new comedy series)

Morphle and the Magic Pets (Disney Junior, new children’s animated series)

March 21:

3 Body Problem (Netflix, new drama series; moved from January)

Down Home Fab (HGTV, Season 2)

House Hunters: All Stars (HGTV, new docuseries)

NHL Hat Trick Trivia (NHL’s YouTube channel, new game show series)

March 22:

Davey and Jonesie’s Locker (Prime Video, new comedy series)

Buying Beverly Hills (Netflix, Season 2)

Our Miracle Years (PBS, Season 2)

March 23:

The Valley (Bravo, new unscripted series)

Design Goals (Magnolia Network, new docuseries)

March 24:

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard (Bravo, Season 2)

March 25:

Mean Girl Murders (Investigation Discovery, Season 2)

Lethally Blonde (Investigation Discovery, new docuseries)

March 26:

The King (MHz Choice, Season 1 of Italian drama series)

March 28:

We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu, new drama series)

American Rust (Prime Video, Season 2)

The Baxters (Prime Video, new drama series)

Hope on the Street (Prime Video, new docuseries)

March 29:

A Gentleman in Moscow (Showtime, new drama limited series)

Steve! (Martin) (Apple TV+, new documentary miniseries)

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Masters of the Game (TheGrio, Season 4)

March 30:

UFL Inaugural Season Kickoff Game (Fox, live sports event)

Property Virgins (A&E, new docuseries reboot)

48 Hours to Buy (A&E, new docuseries)

March 31:

Parish (AMC, new drama series)

Spring TBA:

Fairly OddParents: A New Wish (Nickelodeon, new animated series)

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs (Shudder, Season 6)

April 1:

All American (The CW, Season 6)

Lovers & Liars (The CW, new dating series; fka FGirl Island)

Vanderpump Villa (Hulu, new unscripted series)

A Thousand Pines (PBS, new drama series)

April 2:

Dr. Phil Primetime (Merit Street Media, new nightly talk show)

Morning on Merit Street (Merit Street Media, new daily news and lifestyle series)

The News on Merit Street (Merit Street Media, new daily news series)

April 3:

Walker (The CW, Season 4)

Sight Unseen (The CW, new drama series)

Loot (Apple TV+, Season 2)

American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 (FX, Season 12B)

A Brief History of the Future (PBS, new docuseries)

Take My Tumor (TLC, new docuseries)

April 4:

Elsbeth (CBS, Season 1B)

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+, Season 5; final season)

Hop (Max, new animated series)

April 5:

Sugar (Apple TV+, new drama series)

Monsters at Work (Disney Channel, Season 2)

Mary & George (Starz, new drama series)

Alex Rider (Freevee, Season 3; final season)

April 6:

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC, Season 23)

April 7:

Beacon 23 (MGM+, Season 2)

When Calls the Heart (Hallmark Channel, Season 11)

Mr Bates vs The Post Office (PBS, Season 1 of British drama series)

Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight (CNN, new documentary miniseries)

Blue Ridge: The Series (Cowboy Way, new drama series)

April 10:

The Challenge: All Stars (Paramount+, Season 4)

Chucky (Syfy, Season 3B)

April 11:

Patty Stanger: The Matchmaker (The CW, new unscripted series)

Elkhorn (INSP, new drama series)

April 12:

Fallout (Prime Video, new drama series)

Franklin (Apple TV+, new drama limited series)

Dora (Paramount+, new children’s animated series reboot)

Best Bite in Town (Food Network, new competition series)

April 14:

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing (Food Network, new competition series)

Secrets of the Hells Angels (A&E, new docuseries)

April 15:

The Upshaws (Netflix, Season 3B aka Part 5)

April 17:

Under the Bridge (Hulu, new drama series)

Our Living World (Netflix, new documentary miniseries)

April 18:

Conan O’Brien Must Go (Max, new docuseries)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX, Season 3)

Going Home with Tyler Cameron (Prime Video, new docuseries)

April 19:

The Spiderwick Chronicles (Roku Channel, new drama series)

April 24:

The Big Door Prize (Apple TV+, Season 2)

My 600-Lb Life: Where Are They Now? (TLC, Season 8)

April 26:

100 Days to Indy (The CW, Season 2)

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story (Hulu, new documentary miniseries)

We’re Here (HBO, Season 4)

Knuckles (Paramount+, new live-action/animated limited series)

April 30:

Police 24/7 (The CW, new docuseries)

Hostage Rescue (The CW, new docuseries)

The Veil (FX, new drama limited series)

May 1:

Acapulco (Apple TV+, Season 2)

May 2:

Hacks (Max, Season 3)

The Tattooist of Auschwitz (Peacock, new drama series)

May 5:

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo, Season 14)

MaryLand (PBS, Season 1 of British drama series)

May 6:

OMG Fashun (E!, new competition series)

May 8:

Dark Matter (Apple TV+, new drama series)

Reginald the Vampire (Syfy, Season 2)

Busy This Week (QVC+, new talk-show series)

May 9:

Black Twitter: A People’s History (Hulu, new documentary miniseries)

May 11:

Full Court Press (ESPN+, new documentary miniseries)

May 12:

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC, Season 2)

May 16:

I Can See Your Voice (Fox, Season 4B)

Don’t Forget the Lyrics (Fox, Season 3)

Bridgerton (Netflix, Season 3A)

Outer Range (Prime Video, Season 2)

May 17:

The Big Cigar (Apple TV+, new drama limited series)

May 22:

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars (Fox, Season 2)

Trying (Apple TV+, Season 4)

May 23:

The Kardashians (Hulu, Season 5)

May 27:

Houses of Horror: Secrets of College Greek Life (A&E, new docuseries)

May 28:

Beat Shazam (Fox, Season 7)

The Quiz with Balls (Fox, new game show series)

May 29:

MasterChef: Generations (Fox, Season 14)

May TBA:

Doctor Who (Disney+, new season)

Evil (Paramount+, Season 4; final season)

June 2:

The Real Housewives of Dubai (Bravo, Season 2)

June 3:

Celebrity Name That Tune (Fox, Season 3D)

June 4:

Clipped (FX, new limited docuseries)

June 7:

Power Book II: Ghost (Starz, Season 4A; final season)

Queenie (Hulu, new drama series)

June 13:

Bridgerton (Netflix, Season 3B)

The Boys (Prime Video, Season 4

June 14:

Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+, new drama limited series)

June 16:

77th Tony Awards (CBS, live awards special)

June 18:

Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution (PBS, new documentary miniseries)

June 19:

Hope in the Water (PBS, new docuseries)

June 25:

Babylon Berlin (MHz Choice, Season 4)

June TBA:

House of the Dragon (HBO, Season 2)

Orphan Black: Echoes (AMC/BBC America, new drama series)

Dynamic Planet (PBS, new docuseries)

July 24:

Sea Change (PBS, new docuseries)

August 8:

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix, Season 4; final season)

Summer TBA:

All American: Homecoming (The CW, Season 3)

Land of Women (Apple TV+, new dramedy limited series)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Paramount+, new animated series)

Impractical Jokers (TBS, Season 10B; new network)

The Ark (Syfy, Season 2)

Fall TBA:

Superman & Lois (The CW, Season 4; final season)

A Real Bug’s Life (Disney+, Season 2)

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth (Disney+, Season 2)

Grotesquerie (FX, new drama series)

Bargain Block (HGTV, Season 4)

Bargain Block: New Orleans (HGTV, Season 4)

Judy Justice (Syndication, Season 4)

September 6

Power Book II: Ghost (Starz, Season 4A; final season)

September 26:

People’s Choice Country Awards (NBC, live awards special)

October 6:

Undead Unluck (Hulu, new anime series)

November 18:

Leonardo da Vinci (PBS, new documentary miniseries)

November TBA:

Yellowstone (Paramount Network, Season 5B; final season; moved from November 2023)

Arcane (Netflix, Season 2)

TBA 2024:

Claim to Fame (ABC, Season )

Jeopardy! (ABC, Season 40)

High Potential (ABC, new drama series; moved from 2023)

The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC, Season 6; moved from July 9)

Wheel of Fortune (ABC, Season 41)

NCIS: Origins (CBS, new drama series)

SEAL Team (CBS, Season 7; final season)

Matlock (CBS, new drama series reboot)

Poppa’s House (CBS, new comedy series)

Fire Country (CBS, Season 3)

Criminal Minds: Evolution (CBS, Season 2)

Lingo (CBS, Season 2)

The Challenge: USA (CBS, Season 2B)

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox, Season 5)

Lopez vs. Lopez (NBC, Season 2)

Weakest Link (NBC, Season 4)

That’s My Jam (NBC, Season 3)

The Wall (NBC, Season 6)

Magnum P.I. (NBC, Season 5B; new network)

Accused (Fox, Season 2)

Murder in a Small Town (Fox, new drama series)

Doc (Fox, new drama series)

Rescue: HI-Surf (Fox, new drama series)

That ’90s Show (Fox, Season 2)

Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular (Fox, Season 2)

61st Street (The CW, Season 2; new network)

Squid Game (Netflix, Season 2)

You (Netflix, Season 5; final season)

Cobra Kai (Netflix, Season 6; final season)

Emily in Paris (Netflix, Season 2)

The Night Agent (Netflix, Season 2)

Big Mouth (Netflix, Season 8; final season)

The Diplomat (Netflix, Season 2)

Empress (Netflix, Season 2)

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth (Netflix, new docuseries)

Glamorous (Netflix, new drama series)

My Life with the Walter Boys (Netflix, Season 2)

Ripley (Netflix, new drama series)

Gamara: Rebirth (Netflix, new anime series)

Pokémon Concierge (Netflix, new anime series)

Shardlake (Disney+, new drama series)

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (Disney+, new drama series; moved from 2023)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Disney+, new drama series)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video, Season 2)

Twin Love (Prime Video/Freevee, new series)

The Power (Prime Video, new drama series)

The Ride (Prime Video, new unscripted series)

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets (Prime Video, new unscripted series)

Wilderness (Prime Video, new drama series)

Apples Never Fall (Peacock, new drama series)

Orlando Bloom: To the Edge (Peacock, new docuseries)

The Tipping Point (Peacock/MSNBC, new documentary series)

Mittens & Pants (Peacock, new children’s animated series)

Lady in the Lake (Apple TV+, new drama limited series)

The Last Thing He Told Me (Apple TV+, new drama limited series)

Pants (Apple TV+, new children’s animated series)

Sago Mini Friends (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Frog and Toad (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Julia (Max, Season 2)

Bookie (Max, New comedy series)

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! (Max, new animated series)

The Turkish Detective (Paramount+, new drama series)

Knuckles (Paramount+, new action-comedy series)

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu, Season 2)

Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise (Hulu, new unscripted series)

It’s All Country (Hulu, new docuseries)

Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu, new drama series)

Rachael Ray’s Rebuild (Hulu, new docuseries)

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story (Hulu, new docuseries)

Billy the Kid (MGM+, Season 2B)

Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew (Roku Channel, Season 2; new network)

UFO Cowboys (Roku Channel, new unscripted series)

The Jinx (HBO, Season 2)

Snowpiercer (AMC, Season 4; final season, new network)

Demascus (AMC, new comedy series)

Invitation to a Bonfire (AMC, new drama series)

Outlander (Starz, Season 8; final season)

Three Women (Starz, new drama series)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX, Season 6; final season)

The Old Man (FX, Season 2)

Gladiator: American Sports Story (FX, new drama series)

The English Teacher (FX, comedy series)

The Joe Schmo Show (TBS, new prank series revival)

The Cube (TBS, Season 2; moved from January 8)

The Lazarus Project (TNT, Season 2; moved from January 23)

Bunk’d (Disney Channel, Season 7)

The Marlow Murder Club (PBS, new drama series)

The Real Housewives of Miami (Bravo, Season 6; new network)

Big Little Brawlers (Discovery, new docuseries)

Caught! Wild & Weird America (Discovery, new docuseries)

Eye of the Storm (Discovery, new docuseries)

Hustlers Gamblers Crooks (Discovery, new docuseries)

Mud Wild (Discovery, new docuseries)

Untitled Expedition Show (Discovery, new docuseries)

Vegas Tow (Discovery, new docuseries)

Mama June: Family Crisis (WEtv, Season 2)

Love During Lockup (WEtv, Season 4)

Love After Lockup: Crime Story (WEtv, new unscripted series)

The Barnes Bunch (WEtv, new unscripted series)

Untitled Social Experiment from Studio Lambert (USA Network, new unscripted series)

The Surreal Life (MTV, Season 8; new network)

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (OWN, Season 7)

Love & Marriage: Detroit (OWN, Season 2)

The Bulletin with Pamela Brown (CNN, new afternoon news show)

Silos Baking Competition (Magnolia Network, Season 2)

Second Chance Stage (Magnolia Network, new competition series; working title)

Human vs. Hamster (Magnolia Network, new competition series)

Back to the Frontier (Magnolia Network, new competition series; working title)

Roller Jam (Magnolia Network, new competition series; working title

Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano (HGTV, new docuseries)

Diarra from Detroit (BET+, new comedy series)

ComicView (BET+, new stand-up comedy series revival)

Beachside Brawl (Food Network, Season 3)

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale (Sundance Now/AMC+, new drama series)

Snapped (Oxygen, Season 31)

Texas Justice with Kelly Siegler (Oxygen, new docuseries)

Sin City Murders (Oxygen, new docuseries)

The First Mindhunter (Oxygen, new docuseries)

Tiny Toons Looniversity (Cartoon Network/Max, new animated comedy series)

Drag Race Down Under (World of Wonder, Season 4)

Premiered so far in 2024:

January 1:

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League (NBC, new competition series)

NHL Winter Classic (TNT, live sports special)

Celebrity IOU (HGTV, Season 7)

90 Day: The Single Life (TLC, Season 4)

90 Day The Single Life: Pillow Talk (TLC, Season 4)

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks (Investigation Discovery, new documentary miniseries)

January 2:

Celebrity Jeopardy! (ABC, Season 2B)

Extended Family (NBC, new comedy series; time slot premiere)

Night Court (NBC, Season 2; time slot premiere)

The Floor (Fox, new game show series)

Celebrity Name That Tune (Fox, Season 3C)

Jessica’s Big Little World (Max, Season 1B)

Moonshiners (Discovery, Season 13)

Good Trouble (Freeform, Season 5B; final season)

Road Wars (A&E, Season 3)

Finding Your Roots (PBS, Season 10)

The Island of 30 Coffins (MHz, new docuseries)

January 3

I Can See Your Voice (Fox, Season 4)

We Are Family (Fox, new game show series)

Ishura (Hulu, new animated series)

Sistas (BET, Season 7)

Classroom of the Elite (Crunchyroll, Season 3)

January 4:

The Brothers Sun (Netflix, new drama series)

Delicious in Dungeon (Netflix, new animated series)

Daughters of the Cult (Hulu, new docuseries)

Swamp People (History, Season 15)

Swamp Mysteries (History, Season 2)

The First 48 (A&E, Season 25)

Barnwood Blunders (Magnolia Network, Season 17)

The Power of Film (TMC, new docuseries)

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale (Sundance Now, new drama series)

Hudson & Rex (UPtv, Season 5)

The Jackie Redmond Show (NHL’s YouTube channel, new talk show series)

January 5:

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV, Season 16)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (MTV, Season 16)

James May: Our Man In … (Prime Video, Season 3)

LOL: Last One Laughing Quebec (Prime Video, Season 2)

Ancient Aliens (History, Season 20)

Friday Night Vibes (TBS, new monthly talk show revival)

Astrid (PBS, Season 3)

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation (Magnolia Network, Season 8)

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard (Lifetime, new docuseries)

The Demon Prince of Momochi House (Crunchyroll, new anime series)

Sasaki and Peeps (Crunchyroll, new anime series)

January 6:

The Next Bite (Discovery, Season 10)

Chasin’ the Sun (Discovery, Season 9)

Fly Rod Chronicles (Discovery, Season 4)

The Pioneer Woman (Food Network, Season 36)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (Nat Geo Wild, Season 13)

The Incredible Pol Farm (Nat Geo Wild, new docuseries)

Love & Marriage: Huntsville Reunion (OWN, new unscripted miniseries)

Fox News Saturday Night (Fox News Channel, Season 2)

Solo Leveling (Crunchyroll, new anime series)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Crunchyroll, Season 2)

A Sign of Affection (Crunchyroll, new anime series)

Jack Taylor (Ovation, Season 2)

My Classic Car (MotorTrend, Season 28)

January 7:

81st Golden Globe Awards (CBS, live awards special)

Grimsburg (Fox, Season 2; time slot premiere February 18)

The Great North (Fox, Season 4; time slot premiere February 18)

Home Town (HGTV, Season 8)

Miss Scarlet and The Duke (PBS, Season 4)

All Creatures Great and Small (PBS, Season 4)

Funny Woman (PBS, Season 1 of British drama series)

Extreme Airport Africa (Smithsonian Channel, new docuseries)

Highway Through Hell (Weather Channel, Season 12)

January 8:

Antiques Roadshow (PBS, Season 28)

90 Day Diaries (TLC, Season 5)

Cash Cab Music (AXS TV, new docuseries)

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Disney Channel, Season 3

A History of the World in Six Glasses (Fox Nation, new docuseries)

Tsukimichi – Moonlit Fantasy (Crunchyroll, Season 2)

January 9:

La Brea (NBC, Season 3; final season)

Echo (Disney+, new drama series; moved from November 29)

Safe Home (Hulu, new drama limited series)

TGL Golf (ESPN/ESPN+, inaugural match of team golf league)

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful (MTV, Season 3)

Big Little Brawlers (Discovery Channel, new docuseries)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion (Bravo, new unscripted miniseries)

TMZ Presents: UFO Revolution (Tubi, new docuseries)

January 10:

Criminal Record (Apple TV+, new drama series)

See No Evil (Max, Season 12)

Break Point (Netflix, Season 2)

The Trust: A Game of Greed (Netflix, new competition series

The Infomercials That Sold Us (Fox Nation, new documentary miniseries)

Nine Lives Of … (Vice, new docuseries)

Married at First Sight (Lifetime, Season 4)

Booked: First Day In (A&E, Season 2)

Prison Brides (Lifetime, new unscripted series)

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights (Investigation Discovery, SEason 3)

Metallic Rouge (Crunchyroll, new anime series)

January 11:

Children Ruin Everything (The CW, Season 3)

Ted (Peacock, new comedy series)

New Japan Pro-Wrestling (AXS TV, new season)

The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger (INSP, new drama series)

Arctic Circle (Topic, Season 3)

The Witch and the Beast (Crunchyroll, new anime series)

January 12:

The Traitors (Peacock, Season 2)

Criminal Record (Apple TV+, new drama series)

Skymed (Paramount+, Season 2)

Love Is Blind: Sweden (Netflix, new dating competition series)

Batwheels (Max, Season 2)

Ready to Love (OWN, Season 9)

Uninterrupted’s Top Class (Amazon Freevee, Season 4)

Bluey (Disney Channel, Season 3B)

January 13:

Border Security: America’s Front Line (National Geographic, Season 8)

Fatal Vows (Investigation Discovery, new docuseries)

January 14:

29th Critics Choice Awards (The CW, live awards special)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO, Season 4; moved from 2023)

Monsieur Spade (AMC/Acorn TV, new drama series)

Belgravia: The Next Chapter (MGM+, Season 2)

Bucchigiri?! (Crunchyroll, new anime series)

January 15:

75th Primetime Emmy Awards (Fox, live awards special)

January 16:

After Midnight with Taylor Tomlinson (CBS, new late-night talk show revival)

Death and Other Details (Hulu, new drama series; fka Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem)

Life Below Zero (National Geographic, Season 7)

Moonshiners: Master Distiller (History, Season 6)

Iron Insurrection (MotorTrend, Season 7)

The Shift (MHz, Season1 of Danish drama series)

January 17:

Chicago Med (NBC, Season 9)

Chicago Fire (NBC, Season 12)

Chicago P.D. (NBC, Season 11)

Wild Cards (The CW, new drama series)

Family Law (The CW, Season 3)

Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic, new docuseries)

January 18:

Law & Order (NBC, Season 23)

Law & Order: SVU (NBC, Season 25)

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC, Season 4)

Sort Of (Max, Season 3; final season)

On the Roam (Max, new docuseries)

Kübra (Netflix, new drama series)

Botched (E!, Season 8B)

Double Cross (AllBlk, Season 5)

Enemy of the People (Topic, Season 1 of Finnish drama series)

January 19:

Transplant (NBC, Season 4; time slot premiere)

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO, Season 22)

The Woman in the Wall (Showtime, new drama series)

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? (Max, Season 6)

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix, Season 2)

The Bequeathed (Netflix, new drama series)

Hazbin Hotel (Prime Video, new animated comedy series)

Zorro (Prime Video, new drama series)

Dance Life (Prime Video, new unscripted series)

Indian Police Force (Prime Video, new drama series)

LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland (Prime Video, new competition series)

Cristóbal Balenciaga (Hulu, new drama limited series)

Chad (Roku Channel, Season 2)

Hustlers Gamblers Crooks (Discovery, new docuseries)

Graveyard Carz (MotorTrend, Season 16B)

January 20:

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Season 49B)

January 21:

Captivating the King (Netflix, new drama series)

The Way Home (Hallmark Channel, Season 2)

Love & Translation (TLC, new unscripted series)

Mary Makes It Easy (Food Network, Season 3)

Love & Translation (TLC, new unscripted series)

Lycoris Recoil (Adult Swim, new animated series)

January 22:

The Bachelor (ABC, Season 28)

Untitled 20/20 True-Crime Series (ABC, new docuseries)

America’s Most Wanted (Fox, Season 2)

TMZ Investigates (Fox, Season 4)

America’s Most Wanted (Fox, Season 2 of series revival)

Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People (Hulu, new docuseries)

The Impact New York (VH1, new unscripted series)

Battle on the Mountain (HGTV, new competition series)

The Playboy Murders (Investigation Discovery, Season 2)

January 23:

The Winemaker (MHz, Season 1 of German drama series)

January 24:

Queer Eye (Netflix, Season 8)

Six Nations: Full Contact (Netflix, new docuseries)

A Real Bug’s Life (Disney+, new docuseries)

Tell Me You Love Me (Hulu, new drama series)

Jinxed at First (Hulu, new drama series)

Rico to the Rescue (HGTV, Season 2)

Chrissy & Dave Dine Out (Freeform, new docuseries)

January 25:

Son of a Critch (The CW, Season 3)

Masters of the Universe: Revolution (Netflix, new animated drama series)

Griselda (Netflix, new drama miniseries)

In the Know (Peacock, new animated comedy series)

Sexy Beast (Paramount+, new drama series)

Wild & Weird America (Discovery, new documentary series)

Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits (Lifetime, new unscripted series)

January 26:

Expats (Prime Video, new drama limited series)

Masters of the Air (Apple TV+, new drama limited series)

Hightown (Starz, Season 3; final season)

Flex X Cop (Hulu, new comedy series)

Sago Mini Friends (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Border Patrol: Spain (Discovery+, Season 3)

January 27:

NBA Saturday on ABC (ABC, Season 9)

Doctor Slump (Netflix, new drama series)

Love & Marriage: D.C. (OWN, Season 2B)

Jack Taylor (Ovation, Season 3)

January 28:

Next Level Chef (Fox, Season 3)

The Many Lives of Martha Stewart (CNN, new docuseries)

January 29:

The Irrational (NBC, Season 1B)

Mighty Bheen’s Playtime (Netflix, new children’s animated season)

Love Island: All Stars (Peacock, Season 1 of UK competition series)

History’s Greatest Mysteries (History, Season 5)

The Claremont Murders (Acorn TV, new limited series)

January 30:

Quantum Leap (NBC, Season 2B)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo, Season 11)

NASCAR: Full Speed (Netflix, new unscripted series)

January 31:

Capote vs. The Swans (FX, Season 2)

Choir (Disney+, new docuseries)

Alexander: The Making of a God (Netflix, new drama series)

Baby Bandito (Netflix, new drama series)

The Seven Deadly Sins: The Four Knights of the Apocalypse (Netflix, new comedy series)

Sue’s Places (ESPN+, new interview series)

Texas Metal (MotorTrend, Season 7)

February 1:

Farmer Wants a Wife (Fox, Season 2)

Genius: MLK/X (National Geographic, Season 4)

Kings from Queens: The Run-D.M.C. Story (Peacock, new documentary series)

A Bloody Lucky Day (Paramount+, new drama series)

Clone High (Max, Season 2)

Chasing Flavor (Max, new docuseries)

Ruthless (BET+, Season 4)

Three Little Birds (Britbox, new drama series)

February 2:

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video, new drama series; moved from 2023)

Let’s Talk About Chu (Netflix, new drama series)

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez (Hulu, new unscripted series)

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic (Max, Season 2)

Serving the Hamptons (Discovery+, Season 2)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel, Season 2)

Sisi: Austrian Empress (PBS, Season 2)

February 3:

LIV Golf League (The CW, Season 2)

NHL All-Star Game (ABC/ESPN+, live sports special)

February 4:

66th Grammy Awards (CBS, live awards special)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO, Season 12; final season)

Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold (National Geographic, new docuseries)

FIFA World Cup Match Announcement (Fox/Telemundo, live sports special)

How I Got Here (BYUtv, Season 2)

February 6:

America in Black (BET, Season 2)

#Cybersleuths: The Idaho Murders (Paramount+, new docuseries)

February 7:

The Conners (ABC, Season 6)

Not Dead Yet (ABC, Season 2)

Abbott Elementary (ABC, Season 3)

Judge Steve Harvey (ABC, Season 3)

Expedition X (Discovery, Season 7)

February 8:

The NFL Honors (CBS, live awards special)

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV, Season 7)

Halo (Paramount+, Season 2)

Couple to Throuple (Peacock, new unscripted series)

February 9:

Impractical Jokers (TruTV, Season 10)

Mama June: Family Crisis (WEtv, new unscripted series)

February 12:

The Neighborhood (CBS, Season 6)

Bob ♥ Abishola (CBS, Season 5; final season)

NCIS (CBS, Season 21)

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS, Season 3)

Gospel (PBS, new documentary miniseries)

Game Changer (Dropout, Season 6)

February 13:

FBI (CBS, Season 6)

FBI: International (CBS, Season 3)

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS, Season 5)

Royal Crackers (Adult Swim, Season 2)

February 14:

The New Look (Apple TV+, new drama series)

Love Is Blind (Netflix, Season 6)

Resident Alien (Syfy, Season 3)

Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room (Discovery, Season 4)

February 15:

Young Sheldon (CBS, Season 7; final season)

Ghosts (CBS, Season 3)

So Help Me Todd (CBS, Season 2)

Vigil (Peacock, Season 2)

The Vince Staples Show (Netflix, new comedy limited series)

House of Ninjas (Netflix, new drama series)

The Truth About Jim (Max, new documentary miniseries)

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion (History, Season 4)

Bold & Bougie (WEtv, new unscripted series)

February 16:

S.W.A.T. (CBS, Season 7; final season)

Fire Country (CBS, Season 2)

Blue Bloods (CBS, Season 14; final season)

Life & Beth (Hulu, new comedy series)

100 Days to Indy (Paramount+, new docuseries)

The Dynasty: New England Patriots (Apple TV+, new docuseries)

February 17:

Fast: Home Rescue (Weather Channel, Season 2)

February 18:

American Idol (ABC, Season 7)

What Would You Do? (ABC, Season 17)

The Equalizer (CBS, Season 4)

CSI: Vegas (CBS, Season 3)

2024 People’s Choice Awards (NBC/Peacock/E!, live awards special)

NBA All-Star Game (TNT, live sports special)

Naked and Afraid (Discovery, Season 16)

United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper (CNN, new documentary limited series)

Tournament of Champions (Food Network, Season 5)

County Rescue (Great American Family, new drama series)

February 19:

Rhythm + Flow Italy (Netflix, new competition series)

James Brown: Say It Loud (A&E, new documentary miniseries)

The Really Loud House (Season 2)

The Madame Blanc Mysteries (Acorn TV, Season 3)

February 20:

Will Trent (ABC, Season 2)

The Rookie (ABC, Season 6)

The Good Doctor (ABC, Season 7; final season)

Crime Nation (The CW, new docuseries)

Little People, Big World (TLC, Season 25)

February 21:

MLS Season 29 Kickoff Game (Apple TV+, live sports special)

Constellation (Apple TV+, new drama series)

Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend (Apple TV+, new docuseries)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+, Season 3; final season)

Can I Tell You a Secret? (Netflix, new docuseries)

The Family Stallone (Paramount+, Season 2)

February 22:

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix, new drama series)

Death in the Dorms (Hulu, Season 2)

Summer House (Bravo, Season 8)

February 23:

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy (Prime Video, new animated comedy series)

Apartment404 (Prime Video, new competition series)

Married to the Game (Prime Video, new unscripted series)

Poacher (Prime Video, new drama series)

Earthsounds (Apple TV+, new documentary series)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix, Season 6)

Wrong Side of the Tracks (Netflix, Season 3)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Disney Channel, Season 2)

February 24:

30th SAG Awards (Netflix, live awards special)

Where Is Wendy Williams (Lifetime, new documentary miniseries)

The Food That Build America (History, Season 5)

Cold Justice (Oxygen, Season 7)

Lakefront Luxury (A&E, Season 4)

Rocky Rapids Vet (Nat Geo Wild, new docuseries)

February 25:

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (AMC, new drama series)

The Food That Built America (History, Season 5)

Bar Rescue (Paramount Network, Season 9)

WWE Legends (A&E, Season 4)

Biography: WWE Rivals (A&E, Season 3)

Vegas: The Story of Sin City (CNN, new docuseries)

Sin City Murders (Oxygen, new docuseries)

Signs of a Psychopath (Investigation Discovery, Season 7)

February 26:

The Voice (NBC, Season 25)

Deal or No Deal Island (NBC, new competition series; time slot premiere March 4)

February 27:

Shōgun (FX, new drama limited series)

God Save Texas (HBO, new documentary miniseries)

The Lost U-Boats of WWII (History, new docuseries)

Body Cam (Investigation Discovery, Season 8)

February 28:

Survivor (CBS, Season 46)

Dead in the Water (Prime Video, new docuseries)

Iwájú (Disney+, new animated limited series)

The Mire (Netflix, Season 3)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 Reunion (Bravo, new unscripted miniseries)

February 29:

Elsbeth (CBS, new drama series)

Me, Hereafter (Hulu, new docuseries)

Preimeter (BET+, new drama series)

March 1:

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin (Apple TV+, new comedy series)

BMF (Starz, Season 3)

Megamind Rules! (Peacock, new animated series)

Side Hustlers (Roku, new competition series)

March 3:

The Regime (HBO, new drama limited series)

Photographer (Disney+, new documentary series)

Wicked Tuna (National Geographic, Season 13)

The Hill Sunday with Chris Stirewalt (NewsNation, new public affairs series)

March 4:

MasterChef Junior (Fox, Season 9)

Queens (National Geographic, new documentary series)

Seeking Sister Wife (TLC, Season 5)

Rock the Block (HGTV, Season 5)

Spring Baking Championship (Food Network, Season 10)

Studio C (BYUtv, Season 18)

March 5:

The Cleaning Lady (Fox, Season 3)

Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Fox, Season 2)

Bail Jumpers (Investigation Discovery, new docuseries)

Vincenzo Malinconico: The Italian Lawyer (MHz Choice, Season 1 of Italian drama series)

March 6:

The Masked Singer (Fox, Season 10)

Animal Control (Fox, Season 2)

Family Guy (Fox, Season 22B)

Extraordinary (Hulu, Season 2)

NHL Mic Drop: 2024 Stadium Series (ESPN+, new documentary miniseries)

My 600-Lb Life (TLC, Season 12)

Port Protection: Alaska (National Geographic, Season 7)

On the Case with Paula Zahn (Investigation Discovery, Season 27)

March 8:

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Apple TV+, Season 2)

The Traitors UK (Peacock, Season 2)

Tiny Toons Looniversity (Max, Season 2)

Gold Rush: White Water (History, Season 8)

Boarders (Tubi, new comedy series)

March 9:

Queen of Tears (Netflix, new drama series)

Defending Their Ice: The Story Of The U.S. Women’s National Team (NHL Network, new docuseries)

March 10:

96th Academy Awards (ABC, live awards special)

Naruto: Shippuden (Adult Swim, Season 21)

March 11:

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys (Peacock, new docuseries))

Carpe DM with Juanpa (Roku Channel, new docuseries)

March 12:

Password (NBC, new game show revival series)

7 Little Johnstons (TLC, Season 14)

Wildcard Kitchen (Food Network, new competition series)

Never Seen Again (Paramount+, Season 5)

Boat Story (Freevee, new drama series)

Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano (HGTV, new docuseries)

Prisoner (MHz Choice, Season 1 of Danish drama series)

March 13:

The Amazing Race (CBS, Season 36)

Bandidos (Netflix, new drama series)

Teen Mom: Family Reunion (MTV, Season 3)

March 14:

9-1-1 (ABC, Season 7; new network)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, Season 20)

Station 19 (ABC, Season 7; final season)

Apples Never Fall (Peacock, new drama series)

Girls5eva (Netflix, Season 3; new network)

From Dreams to Tragedy: The Fire that Shook Brazilian Football (Netflix, new docuseries)

The Girls on the Bus (Max, new drama series)

Invincible (Prime Video, Season 2)

Justice, USA (Max, new docuseries)

Smugshot (Sundance Channel, new docuseries)

