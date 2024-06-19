2024 Predictions: Who is this year's Houston Texans? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

We continue our summer 'Flip The Script' series by looking at who could be this year's Houston Texans. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to look back at what made CJ Stroud, Nico Collins and Tank Dell so special in 2023 and allowed them to catapult from worst to first. The two look at the last place teams from last year and try to identify which can go worst to first and potentially provide a league winning fantasy combo at QB and WR:

(2:00) - Shoutout to Yahoo's own Joe Deleone

(4:30) - Flip the Script: Who is this Year's Houston Texans

(6:55) - How does Stefon Diggs addition impact Texans WR fantasy value in 2024

(19:20) - Candidate: Cincinnati Bengals

(25:05) - Candidate: Chicago Bears

(30:55) - Candidate: L.A. Chargers

(37:55) - Candidate: Arizona Cardinals

(47:00) - Candidate: Tennessee Titans

(50:55) - Candidate: Washington Commanders

(57:45) - Do you believe in Miracles candidates: Patriots and Panthers

(1:07:10) - Finalists and winner of 'Who This Year's Texans' is

