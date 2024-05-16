2024 Preakness Stakes: Latest odds heading into the second jewel of the Triple Crown

Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is the heavy favorite heading into the second jewel of the Triple Crown, the prestigious Preakness Stakes, at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, May 18.

Mystik Dan became the top pick after the morning-line favorite, Muth, trained by the renowned Bob Baffert, was unexpectedly scratched from the race on Wednesday due to a fever after arriving at Pimlico Race Course. Muth opened as the 8-5 favorite after winning the Arkansas Derby.

However, Baffert, who won the Preakness Stakes for a record eighth time last year, has another contender in the race, Imagination, with 6-1 odds to win, that could add a ninth win to his record.

According to CBS Sports, here are the current odds for the 2024 Preakness Stakes as of Thursday.

2024 Preakness Stakes post positions and odds

Horse: Mugatu | Morning odds: 20-1 Horse: Uncle Heavy | Morning odds: 20-1 Horse: Catching | Morning odds: Freedom 6-1 Horse: Muth | Scratched Horse: Mystik Dan | Morning odds: 5-2 Horse: Seize the Grey | Morning odds: 15-1 Horse: Just Steel | Morning odds: 15-1 Horse: Tuscan Gold | Morning odds: 8-1 Horse: Imagination | Morning odds: 6-1

How to watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes

When: Saturday, May 18

Time: approx. 6:50 p.m. ET

Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock, YouTube TV, fuboTV

