The 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl mascots hysterically ran NFL combine drills on the field

The 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl brought back the best bowl game mascots college football has to offer, and the mascot shenanigans were on point.

During Saturday's Iowa State-Miami game, the three Pop-Tarts Bowl mascots participated in NFL-style combine drills for the crowd's enjoyment at Orlando's Camping World Stadium.

ESPN showed us a glimpse at these Pop-Tarts Bowl combine drills, with the Wild Berry toaster pastry looking impressive while going through the drills.

While we're not exactly sure if the 2025 NFL Draft will come calling for any of these Pop-Tarts, the mascots can at least take heart in the fact that they can run while, y'know, being Pop-Tarts? That's not bad!

They've got Wild Berry Pop Tart running combine drills pic.twitter.com/tnrFcjZ5yI — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) December 28, 2024

And now the Pop-Tarts are doing Combine drills.



Hot Fudge won, and they received a toaster as their prize. pic.twitter.com/WFkMkExi4E — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 28, 2024

Feature image courtesy of ESPN.

