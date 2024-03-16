2024 Players Championship Sunday tee times, how to watch PGA Tour at TPC Sawgrass

Wyndham Clark’s lead was four heading into the third round of the 2024 Players Championship. He trails by one with 18 holes to play.

Xander Schauffele shot 7-under 65 in the third round Saturday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He didn’t have a bogey and by the afternoon took the lead from Clark, and leads by one at 17 under heading to the final day of play.

Scottie Scheffler, dealing with a neck injury, shot 4-under 68 and is at 12 under. Brian Harman shot 8 under on Saturday (15 under the last two days) and is solo third at 15 under.

The Players Stadium Course ranks No. 1 in Florida on Golfweek’s Best list of public-access layouts in each state. It also ranks No. 23 on Golfweek’s Best list of modern courses in the U.S., and it ranks No. 10 among all resort courses in the U.S.

The purse at the Players is $25 million with $4.5 million going to the winner. The winner will also receive 750 FedEx Cup points. It’s the richest event on the PGA Tour.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2024 Players Championship. All times listed are ET.

Sunday tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players 7:35 a.m. Seamus Power 7:40 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Grayson Murray 7:49 a.m. Gary Woodland, Max Homa 7:58 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Thomas Detry 8:07 a.m. Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee 8:16 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Andrew Putnam 8:25 a.m. Ben Martin, Tyler Duncan 8:35 a.m. Mark Hubbard, Harris English 8:45 a.m. Denny McCarthy, Shane Lowry 8:55 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Jimmy Stanger 9:05 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Adam Scott 9:20 a.m. Martin Laird, Zac Blair 9:30 a.m. Cameron Young, Ryan Moore 9:40 a.m. Dylan Wu, Kurt Kitayama 9:50 a.m. Sami Valimaki, Mackenzie Hughes 10 a.m. Tom Hoge, David Lipsky 10:10 a.m. Lee Hodges, Chris Kirk 10:20 a.m. Alex Noren, Chan Kim 10:30 a.m. Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood 10:40 a.m. Aaron Rai, Jake Knapp 10:50 a.m. Jason Day, Nick Taylor 11:05 a.m. Taylor Moore, Collin Morikawa 11:15 a.m. Brice Garnett, Tony Finau 11:25 a.m. Sam Ryder, Corey Conners 11:35 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo 11:45 a.m. Matti Schmid, Peter Malnati 11:55 a.m. Matt NeSmith, Sepp Straka 12:05 p.m. Joel Dahmen, Austin Eckroat 12:15 p.m. Sam Burns, Adam Schenk 12:25 p.m. Rory McIlroy, C.T. Pan 12:35 p.m. Ludvig Aberg, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12:50 p.m. J.T. Poston, Doug Ghim 1 p.m. Taylor Montgomery, Hideki Matsuyama 1:10 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Nate Lashley 1:20 p.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala 1:30 p.m. Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy 1:40 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Players Championship on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Sunday, March 17

NBC: 1-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 12-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m

