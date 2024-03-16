2024 Players Championship Sunday tee times, how to watch PGA Tour at TPC Sawgrass
Wyndham Clark’s lead was four heading into the third round of the 2024 Players Championship. He trails by one with 18 holes to play.
Xander Schauffele shot 7-under 65 in the third round Saturday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He didn’t have a bogey and by the afternoon took the lead from Clark, and leads by one at 17 under heading to the final day of play.
Scottie Scheffler, dealing with a neck injury, shot 4-under 68 and is at 12 under. Brian Harman shot 8 under on Saturday (15 under the last two days) and is solo third at 15 under.
The Players Stadium Course ranks No. 1 in Florida on Golfweek’s Best list of public-access layouts in each state. It also ranks No. 23 on Golfweek’s Best list of modern courses in the U.S., and it ranks No. 10 among all resort courses in the U.S.
PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ has a massive coverage plan called All-Access, which will include 21 feeds showing every shot of every group on every hole on Friday morning. There will be more than 30 streams on Saturday and Sunday, in addition to a Main Feed, Featured Groups, Featured Holes (the par-3 No. 3, the drivable par-4 12th, and the par-5 16th) and Marquee Group feeds each day. Fans will also be able to see every shot at the par-3 No. 17 island green at TPC Sawgrass.
The purse at the Players is $25 million with $4.5 million going to the winner. The winner will also receive 750 FedEx Cup points. It’s the richest event on the PGA Tour.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2024 Players Championship. All times listed are ET.
Sunday tee times
1st tee
Tee time
Players
7:35 a.m.
Seamus Power
7:40 a.m.
Rickie Fowler, Grayson Murray
7:49 a.m.
Gary Woodland, Max Homa
7:58 a.m.
Keith Mitchell, Thomas Detry
8:07 a.m.
Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee
8:16 a.m.
Francesco Molinari, Andrew Putnam
8:25 a.m.
Ben Martin, Tyler Duncan
8:35 a.m.
Mark Hubbard, Harris English
8:45 a.m.
Denny McCarthy, Shane Lowry
8:55 a.m.
Viktor Hovland, Jimmy Stanger
9:05 a.m.
J.J. Spaun, Adam Scott
9:20 a.m.
Martin Laird, Zac Blair
9:30 a.m.
Cameron Young, Ryan Moore
9:40 a.m.
Dylan Wu, Kurt Kitayama
9:50 a.m.
Sami Valimaki, Mackenzie Hughes
10 a.m.
Tom Hoge, David Lipsky
10:10 a.m.
Lee Hodges, Chris Kirk
10:20 a.m.
Alex Noren, Chan Kim
10:30 a.m.
Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood
10:40 a.m.
Aaron Rai, Jake Knapp
10:50 a.m.
Jason Day, Nick Taylor
11:05 a.m.
Taylor Moore, Collin Morikawa
11:15 a.m.
Brice Garnett, Tony Finau
11:25 a.m.
Sam Ryder, Corey Conners
11:35 a.m.
Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo
11:45 a.m.
Matti Schmid, Peter Malnati
11:55 a.m.
Matt NeSmith, Sepp Straka
12:05 p.m.
Joel Dahmen, Austin Eckroat
12:15 p.m.
Sam Burns, Adam Schenk
12:25 p.m.
Rory McIlroy, C.T. Pan
12:35 p.m.
Ludvig Aberg, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:50 p.m.
J.T. Poston, Doug Ghim
1 p.m.
Taylor Montgomery, Hideki Matsuyama
1:10 p.m.
Scottie Scheffler, Nate Lashley
1:20 p.m.
Matt Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala
1:30 p.m.
Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy
1:40 p.m.
Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark
How to watch, listen
ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Players Championship on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.
Sunday, March 17
NBC: 1-6 p.m.
Sirius XM: 12-6 p.m
ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m