2024 PGA Championship long shots, odds if favorites Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – In the bluegrass, the 2024 PGA Championship looks to many like a three-horse race.

Those partial to favorites Scottie Scheffler (+450), Rory McIlroy (+750) or Brooks Koepka (+1400), I can’t quibble with you. Koepka is the reigning PGA Champion, and his form in major tournaments is legendary. McIlroy won last week at Quail Hollow, and he won the PGA in 2014 here at Valhalla, a course that should be soggy and perfectly suited for his long drives. Meanwhile, Scheffler is just on a different level than anyone in golf right now.

But for those searching for a longer shot entering Thursday’s PGA first round, here are five suggestions:

(Odds courtesy of BetMGM)

Wyndham Clark (+4000)

Those are tasty odds for the world’s No. 4 golfer, who drives it a long way and has a major under his belt, having won last year’s U.S. Open. Clark has been hot and cold in 2024, struggling at the Masters and at Quail Hollow last week. But he tied for second at The Players and fired a sporty 60 at Pebble Beach. Clark at his best is capable of hanging with Scheffler’s best. Not too many golfers about which you can say that.

Tommy Fleetwood (+4000)

Fleetwood looks like a safe call to at least be in contention, given that he has three top-10s in nine events in 2024 and hasn’t shot a score worse than 72 in his past five tournaments. He also tied for third at the Masters, a performance that hinted that there might soon be more out there for him at a major.

Jason Day (+5500)

It just feels like Day could be primed for a strong showing this week. He continued a solid 2024 by tying for fourth last week at the Wells Fargo. Back in 2014 at Valhalla, he tied for 15th.

Jason Day tied for fourth at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Sahith Theegala (+6600)

The 26-year-old Theegala, who is No. 12 in the world golf rankings, hasn’t often gotten enough credit for how well he has played lately. He struggled last week, but in 13 events in 2024, he has been in the top 10 five times and has two second-place finishes. In Hilton Head, he shot four rounds of 68 or better.

Stephan Jaeger (+12500)

For an extremely long shot this week, you could do worse than taking a flier on Jaeger, who won in Houston earlier this year and has finished in the top 25 his past three tournaments. The odds are where they are because he still needs to prove he’s ready for prime time, having missed the cut at The Players and the Masters.

Reach sports columnist Gentry Estes at gestes@gannett.com and on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) @Gentry_Estes.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 2024 PGA Championship odds, long shots if Scottie Scheffler falters