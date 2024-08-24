2024 PFL Playoffs 3 video: Maxwell Djantou Nana lands hammerfist from the heavens for KO

[autotag]Maxwell Djantou Nana[/autotag] made quite the first impression in the North American spotlight Friday when he knocked down [autotag]Kent Mafileo[/autotag] and then smashed him with a hammerfist from way up high.

The heavyweight showcase bout took place on the PFL Playoffs 3 prelims at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

Nana (6-1) found success throughout the bout, but it was a big right hand that toppled Mafileo. In celebration, Nana put his hands up. But when referee Jason Herzog didn't immediately step in, Nana rained down an extreme hammerfist on his already disoriented foe. The stoppage came at 4:52 of Round 1.

Cameroon's Nana will partake in the upcoming PFL African Series. He rides a six-fight winning streak with a 100 percent finishing rate.

The up-to-the-minute 2024 PFL Playoffs 3 results include:

Maxwell Djantou Nana def. Kent Mafileo via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 4:52

Shido Boris Esperanca def. Tyler Hill via TKO (ground-and-pound) – Round 1, 3:30

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for 2024 PFL Playoffs 3.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: 2024 PFL Playoffs 3 video: Maxwell Djantou Nana lands hammerfist from the heavens for KO