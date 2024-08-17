2024 PFL Playoffs 2 video: Biaggio Ali Walsh floors opponent in 55 seconds

.

Muhammad Ali's grandson [autotag]Biaggio Ali Walsh[/autotag] picked up his first professional knockout, and it came in less than a minute at 2024 PFL Playoffs 2.

At Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla., Ali Walsh (2-0) picked up the first stoppage of his young professional career by flooring a debuting Brian Stapleton in just 55 seconds. The fight served as the main card opener of 2024 PFL Playoffs 2.

Ali Walsh racked up five stoppages under the PFL banner as an amateur. His first professional bout took place in February, going the distance with Emanuel Palacio. However, he returned to his finishing ways Friday with a slick slip and rip of a right hand to fold Stapleton in under a minute.

Check out video of the finish below (via X):

Biaggio Ali Walsh delivers a rocket straight to the dome and gets a quick 1st round stoppage!



— PFL (@PFLMMA) August 17, 2024

Ali Walsh, 25, improves to 2-0, and appears to have a promising fighting career ahead of him. He lost his first amateur bout in June 2022, but has not tasted defeat since through six more amateur fights and two pro bouts.

Up-to-the-minute results of 2024 PFL Playoffs 2 include:

