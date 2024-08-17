2024 PFL Playoffs 2: Hear from the winners backstage
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – 2024 PFL Playoffs 2 took place Friday, and we've got you covered with backstage winner interviews from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
You can hear from winners by checking out their post-fight news conferences below.
Michelle Montague
Danny Sabatello
Mads Burnell
Biaggio Ali Walsh
Gadzi Rabadanov
Brent Primus
Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov
Impa Kasanganay
