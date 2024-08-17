2024 PFL Playoffs 2: Hear from the winners backstage

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – 2024 PFL Playoffs 2 took place Friday, and we've got you covered with backstage winner interviews from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

You can hear from winners by checking out their post-fight news conferences below.

Michelle Montague

Danny Sabatello

Mads Burnell

Biaggio Ali Walsh

Gadzi Rabadanov

Brent Primus

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov

Impa Kasanganay

