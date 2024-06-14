2024 PFL 4 winner Denis Goltsov: Thiago Santos ‘didn’t really feel that strong’

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Denis Goltsov had no issues handling Thiago Santos.

Goltsov (34-8) needed less than three minutes to TKO Santos (22-13-1) in their heavyweight bout Thursday at 2024 PFL 4 from Mohegan Sun.

Santos stepped in on short to replace Sergey Bilostenniy in what was his heavyweight debut.

“He didn’t really feel that strong,” Goltsov told MMA Junkie and other reporters through an interpreter in the post-fight scrum. “Once I was like a backpack on him, and I was controlling him, I was able to really mount him and control him and be on top. I was always in a good position.”

Goltsov was unfazed by the opponent change.

“It’s something I’m used to,” Goltsov said. “They always change opponents on me two, three times. It doesn’t matter.”

With the finish, Goltsov secured the No. 1 seed in the heavyweight playoffs. But having fallen short to claim the $1 million on multiple occasions, the 34-year-old won’t get too excited just yet.

“I’m talking like a true veteran of PFL: It doesn’t really matter,” Goltsov said. “First fights doesn’t mean anything. You just have to go. First fights doesn’t matter. You have to go and win and show everything you can do.”

