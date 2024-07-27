Advertisement

2024 Paris Olympics: U.S. wins its first medal — silver in synchronized diving

Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon secured the first medal of these Olympics for the United States.

jeff eisenberg
Senior writer
·1 min read
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 27: Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook of Team United States celebrate after competing in the Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Aquatics Centre on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook celebrate after winning silver in the Women's Synchronized 3m Springboard Final. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon embraced as soon as they popped out of the pool after their fifth and final dive on Saturday morning.

They already knew they had likely done enough to secure the U.S.’s first medal of the Paris Olympics.

Cook and Bacon entered the final round of the women’s synchronized diving springboard final in second place behind China’s juggernaut team of Yani Chang and Yiwen Chen. The American duo needed a strong score to hold off teams from Australia and Great Britain in a tight battle for silver and bronze.

In the final round, Cook and Bacon secured silver with a solid score of 70.20 points with their forward 2 ½ somersaults, 1 twist dive. Great Britain’s Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen settled for bronze, 12 points behind the American duo. Australia’s Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith endured a disappointing final round and finished fifth.

