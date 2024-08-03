2024 Paris Olympics soccer: How to watch the Canada vs. Germany game today

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Janine Beckie #16 and Team Canada will face Germany in the 2024 Olympic soccer quarterfinals this Saturday. (Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The 2024 Summer Olympics continue this week with the women's soccer tournament quarterfinals. There are eight teams left in the competition: The USA, Japan, Spain, Colombia, Canada, Germany, France and Brazil have made it past the group stage. Next up, Canada will face Germany in the knockout stage. The match kicks off at 1 p.m. ET, streaming live on Peacock and airing in Spanish on Universo. Here's everything you need to know before watching the Canada vs. Germany game, including who's playing and the rest of the Olympic women's soccer schedule.

How to watch the Canada vs. Germany game:

Peacock Watch the USWNT at the 2024 Olympics $7.99/month at Peacock

Date: Saturday, Aug. 3

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Universo (Spanish coverage)

Streaming: Peacock

When is the Canada vs. Germany Olympic soccer game?

Canada plays Germany in its quarterfinal game of the 2024 Olympics at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Canada vs. Germany soccer game channel:

You can watch every Olympic sport and event this summer on Peacock, including all the women's and men's soccer games, from the knockout stage to the final.

Where to watch Canada vs. Germany on TV:

In addition to streaming on Peacock, the game will be broadcast live in Spanish on Universo. If you want to see what TV channels will air this game or any other Olympic event, check out the official NBC Olympics schedule and toggle the filter to "TV only."

How to watch the Canada vs. Germany game without cable:

(Peacock) Peacock Stream the 2024 Olympics Starting at $8 a month, a Peacock subscription is the easiest way to stream all of the Olympics. Peacock will cover every sport at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Plus, the platform offers subscribers an Olympics Discovery Multiview, allowing you to watch up to four events at once. Peacock will also have several original shows covering the Games, including Gold Zone, Watch with Alex Cooper and a mobile-app-exclusive, customizable, individualized Olympics recap show narrated by an A.I.-generated voice of Al Michaels. On top of coverage of every Olympic sport in 2024, you’ll also get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office. For $14 monthly, you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription that includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline. $8/month at Peacock

How to watch Canada vs. Germany for free

Peacock may be the most comprehensive place to watch the Olympics, but it comes with a monthly subscription fee. If you're interested in watching the Olympics for free, you can stream free sports coverage from all around the world with the help of a VPN. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

For example, to watch the Canada vs. Germany game without signing up for Peacock, you can tune into Australia's 9Now for full coverage of the game. Just sign into your VPN, find a server located in Australia, then make a free account on 9now.com to stream all the action.

And if you need help figuring out how to livestream with a VPN on your TV, there's a guide for that too.

(ExpressVPN) ExpressVPN Stream the Olympics for free ExpressVPN offers "internet without borders," meaning you can tune into Olympic coverage from all over the world rather than just what's available in the U.S. All you'll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN and change your server location. ExpressVPN's added protection, speed and range of location options make it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Engadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN's 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you're nervous about trying a VPN. $6.67/month at ExpressVPN

What teams are still competing in women's soccer at the 2024 Olympics?

USA

Japan

Spain

Colombia

Canada

Germany

France

Brazil

2024 Olympics soccer schedule:

The complete women's soccer schedule is below; all games are available to stream on Peacock. To check whether a match is airing live on TV, check out the official NBC Olympics schedule and toggle the filter to "TV only."

Olympics 2024: Women's soccer knockout stage schedule

All times ET.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, August 3

USWNT vs. Japan: 9 a.m. (Telemundo)

Spain vs. Colombia: 11 a.m. (Universo/E!)

Canada vs. Germany: 1 p.m. (Universo)

France vs. Brazil: 3 p.m. (Telemundo)

More ways to watch the 2024 Olympics:

DirecTV Stream Watch NBC, USA Network, E! Try free at DirecTV

Fubo Watch NBC, USA Network, E! Try free at Fubo

Hulu + Live TV Watch NBC, USA Network Try free at Hulu

YouTube TV Watch NBC, USA Network Try free at YouTube

ExpressVPN Stream the Olympics for free $6.67/month at ExpressVPN