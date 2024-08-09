2024 Paris Olympics: How to watch Imane Khelif vs. Yang Liu in the boxing gold medal final today

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Algeria's Imane Khelif will fight China's Yang Liu in the 66kg gold medal match today. (MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2024 Summer Olympics are nearly over, and the boxing finals are here. Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has been dominating both in the ring and in headlines, and today she’s set to face China’s Yang Liu in the 66kg gold medal match. Liu and Khelif were supposed to collide at the 2023 World Championships, but Khelif was disqualified for “failing an unspecified gender eligibility test,” just minutes before the match. That decision by the IBA laid the groundwork for the boxing gender controversy surrounding Khelif’s Olympics journey this summer, and sets this gold medal match up as a rematch of the 2023 World Championships match that was never fought. While Liu has the 2023 World Championships gold medal, Khelif hasn't had a single point scored against her so far in the Games, making this match a can't-miss event.

Here's how to follow all the action in the ring when Imane Khelif and Yang Liu face off for the gold medal match this afternoon.

How to watch Imane Khelif vs. Yang Liu at the Paris 2024 Olympics:

Peacock

Date: Friday, Aug. 9, 2024

Time: 4:50 p.m. ET

Location: Roland-Garros Stadium, North Paris Arena

TV channels: N/A

Streaming: Peacock

When is the Imane Khelif vs. Yang Liu gold medal match?

Imane Khelif and Yang Liu face off in the 66kg division gold medal match this afternoon at 4:50 p.m. ET.

Imane Khelif vs. Yang Liu channel:

Every single Olympic sport and event of the 2024 Paris Olympics will be available on Peacock, including boxing.

Where to watch the Olympic Boxing on TV:

Tonight's Imane Khelif vs. Yang Liu match will be available exclusively on Peacock.

How to watch the Khelif vs. Liu boxing match:

