2024 Paris Olympics: Duplantis sets new world record, Biles exits with silver

China took the lead in the 2024 Paris Games medal rankings on Monday, while Armand Duplatis claimed a new pole vaulting record and Simone Biles slipped up in her last event at the Olympics.

Armand Duplantis fulfilled a childhood dream as he broke his own pole vault world record in retaining his Olympic crown on Monday but Simone Biles showed she is human after all.

The day after US sprinter Noah Lyles blasted his way into the record books with the narrowest of wins in the men's 100m, a pulsating Stade de France witnessed another historic evening of track and field action.

Not for the first time, the night belonged to the invincible Duplantis.

The US-born Swedish great was the sole vaulter to go beyond the six-metre mark, leaving American Sam Kendricks trailing in a distant silver, with Greece's Emmanouil Karalis in bronze.

After securing gold again, it was then a case of how high the 24-year-old Duplantis could go.

He set a record of 6.24m in April but with the Stade de France holding its breath, he bettered that on his third and final attempt at 6.25m before milking the deafening applause of the crowd.

"What can I say? I just broke a world record at the Olympics, biggest possible stage for a pole vaulter," Duplantis said.

Britain's Keely Hodgkinson produced a thrilling gun-to-tape run to win the women's 800m while America's Valarie Allman defended her discus title.



