2024 Paris Olympic Games: NBC Primetime schedule today featuring USA volleyball, swimming, gymnastics

The Opening Ceremonies are in the books for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Following Friday's opening ceremonies to open the 2024 Paris Olympics after two days of Olympic action, on Saturday, the summer games return to live action on NBC Primetime with more rugby action, along with women's volleyball, swimming and qualifying for men's gymnastics, among other events. Team USA's women's beach volleyball team takes on rival Canada, while men's beach volleyball plays Cuba. Saturday marks "Day 1" of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Here is a look at the NBC Primetime schedule for Saturday, July 27, of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games action.

NBC Primetime schedule for Saturday, July 27

All times Eastern. The schedule, according to NBCOlympics.com, is subject to change.

8:06 p.m.: Men's gymnastics qualifications

8:35 p.m.: Swimming: Men's 400-meter freestyle final

10:10 p.m.: Women’s Synchro Springboard final

How to watch NBC Primetime

TV: NBC

Streaming: NBCOlympics.com | NBC app | NBC Olympic app | Peacock | Fubo (free trial)

All of the best 2024 Paris Olympic action during NBC Primetime broadcast on NBC or streamed on NBCOlympics.com or Peacock.

