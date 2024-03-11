2024 Oscars Winners List: Follow Along in Real Time (Updating Live)

It all ends here. The 96th Academy Awards are airing right now, and the full 2024 Oscars winners list is being revealed. Be sure to brush up on the nominees in order to get ready.

“Oppenheimer” has an air of inevitability about it unlike few Best Picture contenders in recent memory: IndieWire’s Anne Thompson predicts it will win seven Oscars tonight, including the top prize. But we shall see… if there’s a spoiler, it could well be “The Zone of Interest.” But the triumphs for “Oppenheimer” at the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice Awards, the BAFTAs, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards would suggest it’s the film to beat, by any standard.

More from IndieWire

“Oppenheimer” also received the most nominations overall, with 13. As of this writing at 8:55pm ET, it has won two awards: Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. and Best Film Editing. The next most nominations was 11 for “Poor Things,” and then 10 for “Killers of the Flower Moon.” “Poor Things,” so far has won the most Oscars of the night with three: Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design.

Barbenheimer’s other half, “Barbie,” received eight nominations, and its best remaining shot is for Best Original Song, for the Billie Eilish and Finneas jam “What Was I Made For?”

The evening kicked off with the most expected win of all: Da’Vine Joy Randolph for Best Supporting Actress for “The Holdovers,” an award she’s won at virtually ever Oscars preliminary awards show imaginable.

Lily Gladstone has a remarkable opportunity to be the first Indigenous American perform to win one of the top acting prizes, and in recent weeks she’s certainly been gaining momentum.

One massive first could be Wes Anderson winning his first Oscar — oddly enough in the Best Live Action Short category — for “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.” Japan has won its first ever Best Visual Effects Oscar for “Godzilla Minus One,” which, sadly, is entirely unavailable to watch in the U.S. at the moment.

Story continues

This year the Academy Awards ceremony, held as usual at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, began an hour earlier than usual at 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT. Jimmy Kimmel has been the master of ceremonies once again. It’ll be his fourth time hosting the Oscars, tying him with Jack Lemmon and Whoopi Goldberg: only three hosts have hosted more ceremonies — Johnny Carson did five, Billy Crystal nine, and Bob Hope a whopping 19. Kimmel opened his monologue by shading the Academy voters for leaving out Margot Robbie in Best Actress and Greta Gerwig in Best Director for “Barbie.”

Check out the full list of winners below as they’re announced throughout the ceremony tonight. Winners will be indicated in bold.

Best Picture

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best Director

Jonathan Glazer (“The Zone of Interest”)

Yorgos Lanthimos (“Poor Things”)

Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”)

Justine Triet (“Anatomy of a Fall”)

Martin Scorsese (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Best Actress

Annette Bening (“Nyad”)

Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Sandra Hüller (“Anatomy of a Fall”)

Carey Mulligan (“Maestro”)

Emma Stone (“Poor Things)

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”)

Colman Domingo (“Rustin”)

Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”)

Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”)

Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”)

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown (“American Fiction”)

Robert De Niro (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Robert Downey, Jr. (“Oppenheimer”) (WINNER)

Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”)

Mark Ruffalo (“Poor Things”)

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”)

Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”)

America Ferrera (“Barbie”)

Jodie Foster (“Nyad”)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”) (WINNER)

Best International Feature Film

“Io Capitano” (Matteo Garrone, Italy)

“Society of the Snow” (J.A. Bayona, Spain)

“The Teachers’ Lounge” (İlker Çatak, Germany)

“The Zone of Interest” (Jonathan Glazer, United Kingdom) (WINNER)

“Perfect Days” (Wim Wenders, Japan)

Best Cinematography

Ed Lachman (“El Conde”)

Matthew Libatique (“Maestro”)

Rodrigo Prieto (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Robbie Ryan (“Poor Things”)

Hoyte van Hoytema (“Oppenheimer”)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig (“Barbie”)

Jonathan Glazer (“The Zone of Interest”)

Cord Jefferson (“American Fiction”) (WINNER)

Tony McNamara (“Poor Things”)

Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer)

Best Original Screenplay

Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik (“May December”)

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer (“Maestro”)

Arthur Harari and Justine Triet (“Anatomy of a Fall”) (WINNER)

David Hemingson (“The Holdovers”)

Celine Song (“Past Lives”)

Best Animated Feature

“The Boy and the Heron” (WINNER)

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Best Visual Effects

“The Creator”; Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould

“Godzilla Minus One”; Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima (WINNER)

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”; Theo Bialek, Stephanie Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot & Guy Williams

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”; Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

“Napoleon”; Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

Best Editing

Jennifer Lame (“Oppenheimer”) (WINNER)

Yorgos Mavropsaridis (“Poor Things”)

Thelma Schoonmaker (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Laurent Sénéchal (“Anatomy of a Fall”)

Kevin Tent (“The Holdovers”)

Best Production Design

Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman (“Oppenheimer”)

Jack Fisk and Adam Willis (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer (“Barbie”)

Elli Griff and Arthur Max (“Napoleon”)

Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek, and James Price (“Poor Things”) (WINNER)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Luisa Abel, Jason Hamer, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, and Ahou Mofid (“Oppenheimer”)

Mark Coulier, Nadia Stacey, and Josh Weston (“Poor Things”) (WINNER)

Kay Georgiou, Sian Grigg, Kazu Hiro, and Lori McCoy-Bell (“Maestro”)

Karen Hartley and Suzi Battersby (“Golda”)

Ana López-Puigcerver, Belén López-Puigcerver, David Martí, and Montse Ribé (“Society of the Snow”)

Best Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran (“Barbie”)

Ellen Mirojnick (“Oppenheimer”)

Holly Waddington (“Poor Things”) (WINNER)

Jacqueline West (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Janty Yates and David Crossman (“Napoleon”)

Best Sound

“The Creator”; Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”; Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

“The Zone of Interest”; Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers

“Oppenheimer”; Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, and Gary A. Rizzo

“Maestro”; Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, and Dean Zupancic

Best Documentary Feature

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

Best Documentary Short Subject

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island in Between”

“The Last Repair Shop” (WINNER)

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

Best Live Action Short

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Best Animated Short

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” (WINNER)

Best Original Song

“It Never Went Away”— Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson (“American Symphony”)

“What Was I Made For?”— Billie Eilish and Finneas (“Barbie”)

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People”—The Osage Tribe (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

“I’m Just Ken”— Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (“Barbie”)

“The Fire Inside”— Diane Warren (“Flamin’ Hot”)

Best Original Score

Jerskin Fendrix (“Poor Things”)

Ludwig Göransson (“Oppenheimer”)

Laura Karpman (“American Fiction”)

Robbie Robertson (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

John Williams (“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”)

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.