2024 Olympics: 10 of the best images from Day 14 of the Paris Games

The 2024 Paris Olympics are nearly over, but there were still plenty of incredible photos that came out of track and field, climbing, table tennis and even breaking on Friday in France.

Here are some of the best images from Day 14 of the Olympics.

Men's sport climbing boulder final

Britain's Toby Roberts won a bronze medal in the boulder final on Saturday.

British Toby Roberts competes in the men's sport climbing boulder final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue in Le Bourget on August 9, 2024. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP) (AFP via Getty Images)

Table Tennis

Alexis Lebrun and France beat Japan 3-2 in the bronze medal match on Saturday.

France's Alexis Lebrun eyes the ball while serving during his men's table tennis singles match in the team bronze medal match between France and Japan at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the South Paris Arena in Paris on August 9, 2024. (Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)

Rhythmic All-Around Gymnastics

Women's rhythmic all-around gymnastics qualification continued on Friday in France.

Brazil's gymnasts perform with ribbons and balls as they compete in the rhytmic gymnastics' group all-around qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Porte de la Chapelle Arena in Paris, on August 9, 2024. (Loic Venace/AFP/Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)

Track Cycling Sprint

Track cycling spring qualifying got underway on the women's side on Friday.

France's Mathilde Gros competes in a women's track cycling sprint qualifying round of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines National Velodrome in Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France, on August 9, 2024. (John MacDougall/AFP/Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)

The Netherlands' Harrie Lavreysen won gold in the men's track cycling sprint.

Gold medalist Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands poses with his medal on the podium of the men's track cycling sprint event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines National Velodrome in Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France, on August 9, 2024. (Sebastien Bozon/AFP/Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)

Artistic Swimming

China's Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi competed in the duet technical routine to open artistic swimming on Friday.

China's Wang Liuyi and China's Wang Qianyi compete in the duet technical routine of the artistic swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 9, 2024. (Manan Vatsyayana/AFP/Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)

Breaking

Ami Yuasa won gold in the women's breaking battle on Friday in France.

Japan's Ami Yuasa, known as B-Girl Ami, celebrates winning the gold medal at the end of the Women's Breaking dance gold medal battle of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at La Concorde in Paris, on August 9, 2024. (Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)

Men's Taekwondo

Edi Hrnic of Denmark won bronze in the men's 80kg taekwondo after beating Seo Geon-woo of South Korea.

Denmark's Edi Hrnic celebrates after winning against South Korea's Seo Geon-woo in the taekwondo men's -80kg bronze medal bout of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais in Paris on August 9, 2024. (David Gray/AFP/Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)

Men's 400m hurdles

American star Rai Benjamin won the men's 400 meter hurdles final on Friday in the Stade de France.

US' Rai Benjamin celebrates after winning the men's 400m hurdles final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 9, 2024. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)

Men's boxing

Uzbekistan's Lazizbek Mullojonov won gold in the men's boxing 92kg with his win over Azerbaijan's Loren Alfonso on Friday.