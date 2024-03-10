What the 2024 Nominees Wore to Their First Oscars Red Carpet: Emma Stone Pops in Red, Carey Mulligan Goes Beaded in Prada and More
The 2024 Oscars will take place on Sunday in Los Angeles. The event will feature a number of nominated actors and actresses who have plenty of experience walking the show’s iconic red carpet, from Emma Stone in a floor-length red Giambattista Valli gown to Colman Domingo in a bright pink Versace suit.
Ahead of the 2024 Oscars, WWD looks back at what some of the nominees wore when they attended the show for the first time.
Jodie Foster, 1977
Jodie Foster, nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in “Nyad,” attended her first Oscars in 1977. To the show, Foster wore a halterneck floral gown paired with a short-sleeve white button-down blouse underneath.
Robert De Niro, 1981
Robert De Niro, who was nominated this year for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” first appeared on the Oscars red carpet in 1981. The star arrived wearing a traditional black tuxedo.
Annette Bening, 1991
Annette Bening, who received a nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in “Nyad,” walked her first Oscars red carpet in 1991. For the occasion, Bening wore a sparkling gown in champagne, which featured a keyhole neckline and capped sleeves.
Robert Downey Jr., 1993
Robert Downey Jr., nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in “Oppenheimer,” attended his first Oscars in 1993. The star walked the red carpet in black velvet suit complete with a matching velvet neck tie.
Paul Giamatti, 2004
Paul Giamatti, who received a nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his work in “The Holdovers,” walked his first Oscars red carpet in 2004. Giamatti arrived to the show in a classic black suit styled with a skinny necktie.
Ryan Gosling, 2007
Ryan Gosling, who received a nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in “Barbie,” walked his first Oscars red carpet in 2007. The actor arrived in a tailored black suit styled with a pleated white dress shirt and loafers.
Emily Blunt, 2007
Emily Blunt, who was nominated this year for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in “Oppenheimer,” first appeared on the Oscars red carpet in 2007. Blunt walked the red carpet in a glittering strapless navy gown from Calvin Klein.
Carey Mulligan, 2009
Carey Mulligan, nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in “Maestro,” attended her first Oscars in 2009. Mulligan walked the show’s red carpet in a black strapless high-low gown from Prada adorned with floral black beading.
Bradley Cooper, 2010
Bradley Cooper, who was nominated this year for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his work in “Maestro,” first appeared on the Oscars red carpet in 2010. For the occasion, the star wore a black velvet tuxedo complete with a matching cummerbund and bow tie.
Mark Ruffalo, 2011
Mark Ruffalo, who was nominated this year for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his work in “Poor Things,” first appeared on the Oscars red carpet in 2011. Ruffalo arrived wearing a sleek black suit and styled his look with a blue water-droplet pin.
Emma Stone, 2012
Emma Stone, who received a nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in “Poor Things,” walked her first Oscars red carpet in 2012. For the occasion, Stone wore a floor-length red Giambattista Valli gown adorned with a large bow halterneck.
America Ferrera, 2015
America Ferrera, who was nominated this year for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in “Barbie,” first appeared on the Oscars red carpet in 2015. Ferrera arrived wearing a black and blue ombré chiffon gown from Jenny Packham’s pre-fall 2015 collection.
Sandra Hüller, 2017
Sandra Hüller, who was nominated this year for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in “Anatomy of a Fall,” first appeared on the Oscars red carpet in 2017. The star chose a strapless forest green gown from Andrew Gn for the occasion.
Colman Domingo, 2021
Colman Domingo, nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his work in “Rustin,” attended his first Oscars in 2021. Domingo walked the red carpet in a bright pink Versace suit adorned with matching pink sequins, gold buttons and Swarovski crystals.
