What the 2024 Nominees Wore to Their First Oscars Red Carpet: Emma Stone Pops in Red, Carey Mulligan Goes Beaded in Prada and More

The 2024 Oscars will take place on Sunday in Los Angeles. The event will feature a number of nominated actors and actresses who have plenty of experience walking the show’s iconic red carpet, from Emma Stone in a floor-length red Giambattista Valli gown to Colman Domingo in a bright pink Versace suit.

Ahead of the 2024 Oscars, WWD looks back at what some of the nominees wore when they attended the show for the first time.

Jodie Foster, 1977

Jodie Foster at the 49th Annual Academy Awards at Dorothy Chandler Pavillion in Los Angeles.

Jodie Foster, nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in “Nyad,” attended her first Oscars in 1977. To the show, Foster wore a halterneck floral gown paired with a short-sleeve white button-down blouse underneath.

Robert De Niro, 1981

Robert De Niro (L), pictured with Sissy Spacek, at the 53rd Annual Academy Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Robert De Niro, who was nominated this year for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” first appeared on the Oscars red carpet in 1981. The star arrived wearing a traditional black tuxedo.

Annette Bening, 1991

Annette Bening at the 63rd Annual Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Annette Bening, who received a nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in “Nyad,” walked her first Oscars red carpet in 1991. For the occasion, Bening wore a sparkling gown in champagne, which featured a keyhole neckline and capped sleeves.

Robert Downey Jr., 1993

Robert Downey Jr. pictured here with Deborah Falconer at the at the 65th Annual Academy Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Robert Downey Jr., nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in “Oppenheimer,” attended his first Oscars in 1993. The star walked the red carpet in black velvet suit complete with a matching velvet neck tie.

Paul Giamatti, 2004

Paul Giamatti at the 76th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles.

Paul Giamatti, who received a nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his work in “The Holdovers,” walked his first Oscars red carpet in 2004. Giamatti arrived to the show in a classic black suit styled with a skinny necktie.

Ryan Gosling, 2007

Ryan Gosling at the 79th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles.

Ryan Gosling, who received a nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in “Barbie,” walked his first Oscars red carpet in 2007. The actor arrived in a tailored black suit styled with a pleated white dress shirt and loafers.

Emily Blunt, 2007

Emily Blunt with Michael Bublé at the 79th Annual Academy Awards.

Emily Blunt, who was nominated this year for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in “Oppenheimer,” first appeared on the Oscars red carpet in 2007. Blunt walked the red carpet in a glittering strapless navy gown from Calvin Klein.

Carey Mulligan, 2009

Carey Mulligan at the 81st Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles.

Carey Mulligan, nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in “Maestro,” attended her first Oscars in 2009. Mulligan walked the show’s red carpet in a black strapless high-low gown from Prada adorned with floral black beading.

Bradley Cooper, 2010

Bradley Cooper at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles.

Bradley Cooper, who was nominated this year for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his work in “Maestro,” first appeared on the Oscars red carpet in 2010. For the occasion, the star wore a black velvet tuxedo complete with a matching cummerbund and bow tie.

Mark Ruffalo, 2011

Mark Ruffalo at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles.

Mark Ruffalo, who was nominated this year for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his work in “Poor Things,” first appeared on the Oscars red carpet in 2011. Ruffalo arrived wearing a sleek black suit and styled his look with a blue water-droplet pin.

Emma Stone, 2012

Emma Stone at the 84th Annual Academy Awards at the Hollywood & Highland Centre in Los Angeles.

Emma Stone, who received a nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in “Poor Things,” walked her first Oscars red carpet in 2012. For the occasion, Stone wore a floor-length red Giambattista Valli gown adorned with a large bow halterneck.

America Ferrera, 2015

America Ferrera at the 87th Annual Academy Awards at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles.

America Ferrera, who was nominated this year for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in “Barbie,” first appeared on the Oscars red carpet in 2015. Ferrera arrived wearing a black and blue ombré chiffon gown from Jenny Packham’s pre-fall 2015 collection.

Sandra Hüller, 2017

Sandra Hüller (L), pictured here with Maren Ade, at the 89th Annual Academy Awards at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles.

Sandra Hüller, who was nominated this year for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in “Anatomy of a Fall,” first appeared on the Oscars red carpet in 2017. The star chose a strapless forest green gown from Andrew Gn for the occasion.

Colman Domingo, 2021

Colman Domingo at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station in Los Angeles.

Colman Domingo, nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his work in “Rustin,” attended his first Oscars in 2021. Domingo walked the red carpet in a bright pink Versace suit adorned with matching pink sequins, gold buttons and Swarovski crystals.

