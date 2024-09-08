2024 NFL Week 1: How to watch the Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears game today

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Tennessee Titans will play the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears will host the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday afternoon for their first game of the 2024 season. This is the Titans first time playing the Bears in a season opener and they're sending in second-year quarterback Will Levis to start the game. The Bears will be playing their no. 1 draft pick, Caleb Williams, marking the first time in over 50 years that they've started a rookie QB on Week 1. The Titans vs. Bears game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET during Fox's early window. Here’s all the info you need about today's game.

How to watch the Titans vs. Bears game:

Fubo TV Watch NFL games on ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, NBC, CBS and some RSNs Try free at Fubo

Date: Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024

Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Game: Titans vs. Bears

TV channel: Fox

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, NFL+, and more

What channel is the Titans vs. Bears game on?

The Tennessee Titans will play the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago this Sunday, Sept. 8, airing live at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

How to watch the Titans vs. Bears game:

Fans in Chicago and Tennessee are able to catch the game on NFL+, but you can also watch Fox nationally on platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV.

(Fubo) Fubo TV Watch NFL games on ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, NBC, CBS and some RSNs Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, ABC, CBS and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans. But it offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some preseason games risk-free. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some games risk-free. Right now you can get $30 off any Fubo tier for your first month. Try free at Fubo

NFL+ Stream NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, and live audio for every game of the season across supported devices. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL Network and NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a 7-day free trial. Try free at NFL+

DirecTV Stream Watch NFL Network, NBC, CBS, Fox, and local RSNs Try free at DirecTV

Hulu + Live TV Watch NFL games on ESPN, ESPN+, NBC, CBS, Fox and NFL Network Try free at Hulu

2024 NFL season Week 1 full schedule:

All times Eastern

Thursday, Sept. 5

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Friday, Sept. 6

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (São Paulo, Brazil): 8:15 p.m. (Peacock exclusive)

Sunday, Sept. 8

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears: 1 p.m. (FOX)

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers: 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks: 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 9

New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers: 8:15 p.m. (ESPN, ABC)

How to watch every NFL game this season:

Many NFL games are broadcast on local channels, so if you're looking to catch an in-market game, it may be as simple as turning on your TV (or setting up a digital TV antenna). A $7/month subscription to NFL+ will get you access to NFL Network which can be great for watching some games, but the downside of NFL+ is that when it comes to the regular season, it's just local and primetime games (and only on mobile or tablet!). In which case, here's what we recommend to watch the NFL.

(Fubo) Fubo TV Watch NFL games on ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, NBC, CBS and some RSN's Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, ABC, CBS and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans. But it offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some games risk-free. Right now you can get $30 off any Fubo tier for your first month. Try free at Fubo

Amazon Prime Video Stream NFL Thursday Night Football games $15 at Amazon

Channel Master Flatenna Ultra-Thin Indoor TV Antenna Watch NFL games on local channels like Fox, CBS and NBC $29 at Amazon

More ways to watch NFL games this season:

YouTube TV Watch ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, CBS, Fox, and add-on Sunday Ticket Try free at YouTube

Peacock Stream NFL games on NBC plus Peacock exclusive games $7.99/month at Peacock

Paramount+ Premium Stream NFL games on CBS $12 at Paramount+

ESPN+ Stream select NFL games on ESPN $10.99 per month at ESPN