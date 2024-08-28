2024 NFL roster cut deadline: 5 best players available

Deadline day has come and passed in the NFL. All 32 teams have cut down their rosters to 53 players in the final major move before the start of the 2024-25 NFL season.

Each franchise made dozens of decisions at key positions in order to get down to that 53-man roster. While some cuts were expected, a few were surprising to see come Tuesday afternoon and leave talented players on the open market. Here are five of the best players cut on deadline day - and where they could fit in 2024:

QB Desmond Ridder

Cut by: Arizona Cardinals

Ridder went 6-7 as a starter last season for the Falcons and completed 249 of 388 passes for 2,836 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. On the ground, he ran for 193 yards and five touchdowns. He signed with the Cardinals this offseason but was cut in favor of Clayton Tune to back up Kyler Murray.

Ridder doesn't have an impressive arm but he's mobile enough to create if the play breaks down. He's solid on short and intermediate throws, making him ideal for an offense that doesn't rely on the deep ball and has the skill position talent to create after the catch.

Potential fit: Green Bay Packers. The only two quarterbacks the Packers have on the active roster are starter Jordan Love and new backup Malik Willis. Ridder would be an upgrade on Willis at this point. Learning in head coach Matt LaFleur's play-action heavy, efficient system wouldn't be a far departure from the run-heavy system Ridder experienced in Atlanta.

RB Samaje Perine

Cut by: Denver Broncos

Perine will turn 29 this season and he had 693 yards from scrimmage (238 rushing, 455 receiving) and one touchdown last season with the Broncos. He won't be a feature back but thrives as a receiving back and blocker. Denver cutting him likely has more to do with the coaching staff's affinity for second-year running back Jaleel McLaughlin, who played well as a rookie, and rookie Audric Estime.

Potential fit: Dallas Cowboys. Dallas brought Ezekiel Elliott back to the team after losing Tony Pollard in free agency. Elliott and Rico Dowdle are slated to be the top runners in 2024, leaving Dallas behind NFC rivals at the position. Perine wouldn't necessarily be the starter but, with his receiving capabilities, could complement either one and offer a more diverse rotation at the position.

WR Noah Brown

Cut by: Houston Texans

The Stefon Diggs trade this offseason and rising talents Nico Collins and Tank Dell made it tough for Brown to make the roster in Houston this season. He's played well when given the opportunity, though. He started a combined 20 games in the last two seasons for Dallas and Houston and totaled 76 catches for 1,122 yards and five touchdowns. He notched just eight drops in that span while working both outside and from the slot.

Potential fit: New York Giants. New York spent a top draft pick on Malik Nabers who should get a major share of targets this fall for the Giants. Head coach Brian Daboll may be on the hot seat in year three and could use an experienced receiver. Outside of Nabers, Brown could offer some speed and productivity to help lift an offense in an important year for the franchise.

Cut by: Carolina Panthers

Marshall Jr. was let go by Carolina after the Panthers brought in Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette this offseason via the trade and the 2024 NFL Draft, respectively. Marshall Jr. turned 24 this offseason despite entering his fourth year in the NFL. He's never been a full-time starter but played well in 2022 when he finished second to Jaylen Waddle in yards per reception (17.5) among receivers with at least 25 catches. He's flashed plenty of talent at times but hasn't put it together.

Potential fit: New England Patriots. The Patriots could use help at wide receiver and there's no one keeping Marshall Jr. from getting significant playing time. They could use a tall, vertical receiver with better production than 2022 second-round pick Tyquan Thornton. And if he develops well, he's still young enough to be a contributor into the future for potential franchise quarterback Drake Maye.

EDGE Carl Lawson

Cut by: Dallas Cowboys

The 29-year-old edge rusher was surprisingly cut by the Cowboys today, leaving Dallas thin at edge rusher opposite Micah Parsons. Lawson didn't play well in a limited role last season with the Jets but had seven sacks for the team in 2022 following an Achilles injury. At 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds, he's big enough to set the edge against the run in addition to his pass rush capabilities.

Potential fit: Baltimore Ravens. This feels like a Ravens move to wait until late August to find a contributor off the edge. With Jadeveon Clowney in Carolina for the 2024 season, Baltimore doesn't have a standout pass rusher at edge on the roster. Lawson's injury history shouldn't keep them from making a great value add to a defense needing help at the position.

