2024 NFL receiving props: Will Travis Kelce have the career-worst season his absurdly small line projects?

Not many players in NFL history have had the type of 12-month stretch Travis Kelce has since last September.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end started a relationship with the biggest pop star in the world, co-hosted a popular podcast that's only grown because of that relationship with Taylor Swift, starred in more commercials than anyone can count (sparking a potential acting career?) and he won his third Super Bowl title as a cherry on top of it all.

Lost in his newfound celebrity, though, was the decline in Kelce's production last season. He caught for fewer than 1,000 yards for the first time since 2015, snapping a seven-year streak, and his five touchdowns matched his fewest since 2016.

Oddsmakers apparently expect that dip to continue in 2024. The over/under line for his receiving yards at BetMGM is set at 850.5, which would mark a career-low even if he went over it by 12 yards. And let me tell you now, I couldn't hammer that over any quicker.

Despite Kelce's low yardage output in 2023, he still had 93 receptions (in just 15 games), which would have put him over 1,000 yards in a typical season. However, it wasn't a typical season for Kelce and the Chiefs because they didn't have a reliable wideout for Patrick Mahomes to throw the ball to. That led to more attention on Kelce, who ended up with a career-low 10.6 yards per catch.

That number won't stay so low in 2024.

After adding speedsters Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy to the receiving corps this offseason, the Chiefs again have players who can stretch the field (and actually catch the ball), which will help open things up for Kelce. That's why his over is one of my favorite receiving props this season. Let's get to a few more.

Prop lines via BetMGM

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Over 8.5 TDs

To me, this line is more about Joe Burrow's health than anything. If Burrow plays, Chase easily hits this. He had at least nine touchdowns in each of his first two seasons, and he came just two short last year even with Burrow missing time.

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Over 1,050.5 yards

This line is basically asking whether Evans is going to catch for 1,000 yards, which is like asking if the sky is blue. Of course he'll post his 11th straight 1,000-yard season. I supposed the streak is destined to end one day, and it's possible Evans finishes with like 1,040 yards, but after seeing Baker Mayfield feed Evans his most targets since 2018, I think this over is safe in 2024.

Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills: Over 750.5 yards

Kincaid came up 78 yards short of this over as a rookie fighting for targets with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. With both players now gone, somebody has to fill the void and he's probably the top candidate to get more work and top this line.

Drake London, Atlanta Falcons: Over 1,000.5 yards

London has yet to catch for 1,000 yards in his career, but anyone who's watched him play knows that's hardly his fault. He's been phenomenal with the opportunities he's been given, and those opportunities should increase with an actual quarterback like Kirk Cousins chucking him the ball.

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks: Over 1,025.5 yards

Metcalf has eclipsed this line in three of the last four seasons, including each of the last two years with Geno Smith at quarterback. I don't see any reason to expect his production to decline as the No. 1 option in Seattle's passing attack.

Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans: Under 885.5 yards

The only under of my picks, this has less to do with my view of Ridley as a player than it does his situation in Tennessee. Even if Will Levis is good, which we still have to find out, there's a lot of competition for targets in this offense. That includes Deandre Hopkins, Tyler Boyd and Treylon Burks.

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles: Over 1,025.5 yards

Smith has gone over this total in each of the last two years, and now he gets to play in a Kellen Moore offense that should open things up even more for him with so much attention going to A.J. Brown. Especially with a potentially lethal ground game from Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, it'll be hard for defenses to stop Smith from getting open.

Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins: Over 4.5 TDs

Waddle went over this touchdown total the first two years of his career, and he likely would've made it three straight years if injuries didn't limit him to four touchdowns in 14 games last season. If he plays, he's going to hit this over with ease.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: 2024 NFL receiving props: Will Travis Kelce have the career-worst season his absurdly small line projects?