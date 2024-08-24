2024 NFL preseason: How to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Seattle Seahawks game today

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

After three weeks of summer play, 2024 NFL preseason comes to a close this weekend and for their final game of the preseason, the Cleveland Browns will head to Seattle to face the Seahawks. The game will be the first time the two teams have ever met up in the preseason. The last time the Browns beat the Seahawks was back in 2011, but this weekend Cleveland plans to put their best players on the field, including QB Deshaun Watson and their full roster of starters. The Seahawks will also be sending out their starting line, including quarterback Geno Smith.

The Browns vs. Seahawks game kicks off Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Here’s all the info you need about today's game, plus the dates and times for all the remaining preseason games, and how to watch the whole NFL preseason.

How to watch the Browns vs. Seahawks game:

NFL+ Stream NFL Network and live out-of-market preseason games $6.99/month at NFL

Date: Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Game: Browns vs. Seahawks

TV channel: NFL Network

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV and more

How long is the NFL preseason?

The 2024 NFL preseason began on Thursday, Aug. 8 and games will be played through Sunday, Aug. 25.

What channel is the Browns vs. Seahawks game on?

The Cleveland Browns will visit the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Saturday, Aug. 24, airing live at 10 p.m. ET on NFL Network. The game will also air on local stations in select markets in Seattle (KING, NBC/5 - Seattle) and Cleveland (WEWS, ABC/5 - Cleveland). Don't have easy access to the NFL Network? Here's what we recommend:

(Fubo) Fubo TV Watch NFL games on ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, NBC, CBS and some RSNs Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, ABC, CBS and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans. But it offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL preseason and regular season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some preseason games risk-free. Try free at Fubo

(Photo: NFL) NFL+ Stream NFL Network, NFL RedZone and live out-of-market preseason games A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live out-of-market preseason games across supported devices, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, and live audio for every game of the season across supported devices. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL Network and NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a 7-day free trial. $7 at NFL

DirecTV Stream Watch ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, CBS, Fox, and local RSNs Try free at DirecTV

Hulu + Live TV Watch NFL games on ESPN, ESPN+, NBC, CBS, Fox and NFL Network Try free at Hulu

2024 NFL preseason remaining schedule:

All times Eastern

Week 3

Saturday, Aug. 24

Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys, 4 p.m.

New York Giants at New York Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints, 2 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos (CBS), 4:30 p.m.

New England Patriots at Washington Commanders (NBC), 8 p.m.

The next NFL season, made up of 272 regular-season games, kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 with a match between 2024 Super Bowl Champions the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.

