2024 NFL playoff predictions: Our brilliant staff picks which teams will make the postseason

What's a new NFL season without a few pre-kickoff playoff picks that will undoubtedly make us look foolish a few months from now.

Every team goes into the season with renewed hope of it being their year to make some noise. Only 14 get to keep that hope alive in mid-January. We can't get them all right.

That said, you probably have a better chance of nailing more playoff picks before Week 1 than Week 1 spread picks. While the early season can be unpredictable, most teams fall in line with where they should be over the course of the year. As for the few exceptions -- because there are always a few -- that's what we aim to predict here.

NFC playoff picks

Prince Grimes: Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears

Christian D'Andrea: Lions, 49ers, Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Eagles, Rams, Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Robert Zeglinski: Lions, Eagles, Rams, Falcons, Packers, 49ers, Bears

AFC playoff picks

Prince: Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns

Christian: Chiefs, Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Dolphins, Bengals, Texans, Las Vegas Raiders

Robert: Chiefs, Bengals, Texans, Bills, Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Dolphins

Consensus playoff picks

NFC (6): Lions, 49ers, Eagles, Falcons, Rams, Packers

AFC (5): Chiefs, Ravens, Texans, Dolphins, Bengals

The NFC playoff field seems pretty straightforward. There are six clear favorites to get in, including the Atlanta Falcons as the one new playoff team. After that, it gets tricky. For me, the last spot came down to the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks. And I ultimately went with the Bears simply because they have the easiest schedule of the three.

The AFC field would've been similarly chalky had I picked the Bills like a normal person. They were in consideration for me and would've bumped the Cleveland Browns or New York Jets. But I'm just not sold on Buffalo after so much turnover on defense and not finding a true No. 1 WR for Josh Allen.

Consensus non-playoff teams

NFC: Cardinals, Commanders, Giants, Panthers, Saints, Seahawks, Vikings

AFC: Broncos, Chargers, Jaguars, Patriots, Steelers, Titans

BetMGM odds say the Chargers (+110) and Seahawks (+170) are the teams most likely to get through on each side from this list. While I agree with Seattle, as it was one of my first teams out, I think the Jaguars (+120) deserve a mention too. The AFC South could be a fight to the end if the Texans don't take the step forward many of us expect.

