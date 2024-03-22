2024 NCAA tournament: Predictions, picks, odds for TCU vs. Utah State game

The TCU Horned Frogs, seeded No. 9, will face the Utah State Aggies, seeded No. 8, in a highly anticipated NCAA Tournament first-round matchup in Indianapolis.

One-seeded matchups can be unpredictable, and often, the winning team is determined by which team shows up to play rather than where they land in the tournament.

Utah State enters the NCAA Tournament with a chip on its shoulder into the tournament after suffering a crushing 86-70 defeat in the Mountain West semifinals at the hands of San Diego State. Great Osobor, who has been averaging 18 points per game this season, will lead the Aggies in scoring once again.

TCU is hoping to make a significant impact in the tournament this year after getting shut out in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament by Houston. Emanuel Miller is leading the Horned Frogs in scoring, with an average of 15.9 points per game this season.

No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs vs. No. 8 Utah State Aggies predictions

ESPN: TCU has a 71% chance to win

According to ESPN's Matchup Predictor, the TCU Horned Frogs have a 71.6% chance to beat the Utah State Aggies in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament.

BetMGM: TCU will win

Staff writes: "The winning team model predicts TCU will win this college basketball game with 61.0% confidence, based on game simulations, player injuries, key player performances and recent matchups."

Action Network: TCU to wreak havoc

Ky McKeon writes: "The Mountain West’s struggles in the NCAA Tournament are well documented, and TCU is not a team you want to face in this setting. The Horned Frogs are extremely physical and are sure to beat up the Aggies. Great Osobor could be an issue for the TCU frontline, but it’s seen plenty of elite big men in the Big 12 and should be well prepared. TCU will be the best non-MWC opponent USU has faced all season, and the Aggies won’t have the luxury of one of the best home-court advantages in the country. Look for TCU to wreak havoc on USU ball handlers and cover the spread."

No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs vs. No. 8 Utah State Aggies betting lines, odds

The TCU Horned Frogs are favored to defeat the Utah State Aggies, according to the BetMGM odds.

Odds as of Wednesday:

Spread: TCU (-3.5); Utah State (+3.5)

Moneyline: TCU (-160); Utah State (+135)

Total Over/Under: 150.5

No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs vs. No. 8 Utah State Aggies channel, steaming information

Game day: Friday, March 22, 2024

Game time: 9:55 p.m., ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: YouTubeTV

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

