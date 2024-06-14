2024 NBA Draft: Where do experts believe Bronny James will be picked?

As the 2024 NBA Draft approaches, the prospect drawing the most eyes isn't the one expected to go No. 1 overall. It isn't the one that dominated the NCAA tournament. It isn't even someone expected to go in the first round, it is Bronny James, son of many fans' GOAT, LeBron James.

Bronny James may have only spent one year at USC, where he averaged less than five points per game, while shooting under 40% from the field, under 30% from three, and under 70% from the free throw stripe. So, why are people interested in where he goes? Because wherever he goes, there's a chance his father follows.

LeBron James has said in the past that he wants to play in the NBA with his son, and with King James' impending free agency, he can go wherever he wants, including whichever team selects Bronny. Of course, LeBron has since reportedly backed off that statement. According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, LeBron has said that he will not leave the Lakers in order to play with Bronny. However, there's always that chance that he does, and that's got everyone wondering which team will be the one to pull the trigger on draft night.

Here are the teams experts are predicting to select Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Bronny James NBA Draft Predictions:

Andy Patton, College Sports Wire: 55th overall, Los Angeles Lakers

Patton believes the obvious choice is the most likely. While many other teams in the NBA could theoretically still make the move to draft Bronny hoping that LeBron can't resist joining his son, LeBron's backpedaling has likely worried enough teams to not consider Bronny unless they truly believe they can turn him into a reliable 3-and-D archetype player.

Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer: 55th overall, Los Angeles Lakers

O'Connor writes, "It feels inevitable that Bronny will end up in Los Angeles after he canceled workouts with everyone but the Lakers and the Suns. But would L.A. really take him in the first round since he’s so unready for the NBA? It seems unfathomable. This spot is more likely."

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report: 55th overall, Los Angeles Lakers

Wasserman writes, "If he's still on the board deep into the second round, L.A.'s front office could feel pressure to select him, considering it's essentially a risk-free pick that late, and passing at No. 55 would signal to LeBron how little the team thinks of Bronny. However, he impressed with his shooting at the NBA combine, while James' defensive quickness popped at USC. Though he'd likely spend next year earning G League reps and the South Bay Lakers' extra attention, his shotmaking, foot speed and IQ do create a viable three-and-D archetype and path to NBA success in the long term."

Kyle Irving, Sporting News: 55th overall, Los Angeles Lakers

It appears no shocking development will take place according to Sporting News' Kyle Irving. With Bronny James being considered unworthy of a second-round pick by many franchises, the Lakers might be the only team willing to take a risk on the Prince.

