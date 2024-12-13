Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

2024 NBA Cup: How to watch every game of the knockout round, plus the full schedule and more

Jalen Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder will play the Dallas Mavericks in the knockout round of the NBA Cup; find out every matchup and the how to watch all the games! (Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

After a month of play, this year's Emirates NBA Cup tournament is down to four teams, divided evenly between the Eastern and Western conferences.

On Tuesday, The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Dallas Mavericks 118-104 and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 114-109. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Hawks rallied past the New York Knicks 108-100 and the Houston Rockets edged the Golden State Warriors 91-90. The four winners advance to Saturday's semifinals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and the in-season tournament will culminate in a championship game next Tuesday.

Find out how to watch the rest of the NBA Cup games below. And for more information about the current season, you can also check out our NBA Survival Guide, which includes power rankings, team-by-team outlooks and much more.

How to watch the 2024 NBA Cup Knockout Round:

Dates: December 10-11

TV channel(s): ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

Streaming: Max, DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and more

2024 NBA Cup schedule:

All times Eastern

Tuesday, Dec. 10

East Quarterfinal: Orlando Magic (109) vs. (114) Milwaukee Bucks

West Quarterfinal: Dallas Mavericks (104) vs. (118) Oklahoma City Thunder

Wednesday, Dec. 11

East Quarterfinal: New York Knicks (100) vs. (108) Atlanta Hawks

West Quarterfinal: Golden State Warriors (90) vs. (91) Houston Rockets

Saturday, Dec. 14

East Semifinal: Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: 4:30 p.m. (TNT, truTV, Max)

East Semifinal: Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Championship Game (Teams TBD): 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

You can also check out the full NBA season schedule (complete with which channel every game is airing on) here.

What channels do I need to watch NBA Cup games live?

NBA Cup games will air across ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. These channels are all available on platforms like DirecTV, Sling, and Hulu + Live TV. (Fubo TV carries all of these channels with the exception of TNT.)

How to watch NBA Cup games live or stream NBA Cup games this week:

While we typically love Fubo for most sports, there's one caveat when subscribing to Fubo specifically for NBA access, and that's the fact that the platform doesn't carry TNT. TNT will be broadcasting three out of four of this week's NBA Cup games, and fortunately, you can tune in to TNT, as well as ESPN, ABC, NBA TV and ESPN2 on DirecTV and Hulu with Live TV. You can also stream games on TNT with a subscription to Max.

Watch ESPN, TNT, NBA TV DirecTV Choice DIRECTV has the channels you need to watch basketball games live, including ABC, ESPN, TNT, FOX Sports, NBA TV & 40+ regional sports networks, making it one of the most comprehensive places to watch the NBA. You can also add on a subscription NBA League Pass so you won't have to miss a single out-of-market game. After a free trial, packages start at $74.99/month. Try free at DirecTV

Stream live games on TNT Max + B/R Sports Max has been "the one to watch" for entertainment fans for quite some time, but now it's got sports fans covered, too. For an unspecified limited time, Max subscribers can get the new B/R Sports add-on totally free. That means you can watch live NBA games on TBS, TNT, and truTV, included in your Max subscription! $9.99/month at Max

