USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.
2024 NBA Cup: Bracket, quarterfinal matchups and how to watch knockout round
The 2024 Emirates NBA Cup is heading into the quarterfinals, with attention on the win-or-go-home matchups of the second edition of the in-season tournament.
In the Eastern Conference, the battle for a spot in the semifinals promises to be a nail-biting affair. The Atlanta Hawks will lock horns with the New York Knicks, while the Orlando Magic will face the formidable top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, setting the stage for intense basketball action.
Over in the Western Conference, the Dallas Mavericks are set to clash with the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder, while the Golden State Warriors will face a tough challenge from the Houston Rockets.
As we head into the quarterfinals, the NBA Cup bracket is taking shape, showcasing the escalating excitement of the in-season tournament.
NBA rewind: Warriors' losing streak hits five games; Mavericks are surging
2024 NBA Cup quarterfinals
All times ET
Wednesday, Dec. 10:
Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 7 p.m. on TNT
Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 9:30 p.m. on TNT
Thursday, Dec. 11:
Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks, 7 p.m. on ESPN
Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets, 9:30 p.m. on TNT
2024 NBA Cup semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 14:
Semifinals 1: TBD vs. TBD, 4:30 p.m. on TNT
Semifinals 2: TBD vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m. on ABC
2024 NBA Cup Championship
Tuesday, Dec. 17:
Championship: TBD vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m. on ABC
Watch Live: Stream NBA Cup games live with a subscription to SlingTV
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 NBA Cup bracket: Quarterfinal matchups and TV, streaming info