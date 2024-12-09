2024 NBA Cup: Bracket, quarterfinal matchups and how to watch knockout round

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

The 2024 Emirates NBA Cup is heading into the quarterfinals, with attention on the win-or-go-home matchups of the second edition of the in-season tournament.

In the Eastern Conference, the battle for a spot in the semifinals promises to be a nail-biting affair. The Atlanta Hawks will lock horns with the New York Knicks, while the Orlando Magic will face the formidable top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, setting the stage for intense basketball action.

Over in the Western Conference, the Dallas Mavericks are set to clash with the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder, while the Golden State Warriors will face a tough challenge from the Houston Rockets.

As we head into the quarterfinals, the NBA Cup bracket is taking shape, showcasing the escalating excitement of the in-season tournament.

2024 NBA Cup quarterfinals

All times ET

Wednesday, Dec. 10:

Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 7 p.m. on TNT

Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 9:30 p.m. on TNT

Thursday, Dec. 11:

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks, 7 p.m. on ESPN

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets, 9:30 p.m. on TNT

2024 NBA Cup semifinals

Saturday, Dec. 14:

Semifinals 1: TBD vs. TBD, 4:30 p.m. on TNT

Semifinals 2: TBD vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

2024 NBA Cup Championship

Tuesday, Dec. 17:

Championship: TBD vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

