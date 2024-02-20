2024 MLS Cup odds: Will Lionel Messi lead Inter Miami to a championship?

Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) is seated by Newellâ€™s Old Boys midfielder Franco Diaz (15) and midfielder Esteban Fernandez (36) after a friendly at DRV PNK Stadium.

Inter Miami was not exactly an elite MLS team in 2023. In fact, they were outside the playoff bubble for most of the season. However, in 2024, they are the favorites to win the MLS Cup.

Most of the hype surrounding Inter Miami this year can be traced to Lionel Messi playing a full season with the team. Once Messi made his debut last year, Miami shot way up the championship oddsboards. However, a series of injuries and unfortunate results forced Miami out of the postseason.

Had they made the playoffs, they undoubtedly would have been one of the scariest teams in the tournament. This year is their chance to earn back what could have been theirs if luck favored them just a little bit more. All that could rest on whether or not Messi can actually stay on the field though.

Even if Messi remains healthy, Miami won't just waltz into an MLS Cup. They'll have to contend with a myriad of great teams such as last year's winners, Columbus Crew SC, and last year's runner-ups, Los Angeles FC. Both clubs are looking solid heading into 2024, and they have the second and third-best odds to win it all respectively.

Here are the full 2024 MLS Cup odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

2024 MLS Cup odds:

Inter Miami (+300)

Columbus Crew (+800)

Los Angeles FC (+800)

FC Cincinnati (+1200)

Philadelphia Union (+1400)

New York Red Bulls (+1600)

Seattle Sounders (+1800)

Orlando City SC (+2200)

Nashville SC (+2500)

Los Angeles Galaxy (+2500)

Houston Dynamo (+2500)

New York City FC (+2800)

Atlanta United (+2800)

Sporting Kansas City (+3000)

St. Louis City SC (+3500)

New England Revolution (+4000)

Vancouver Whitecaps (+4000)

Portland Timbers (+5000)

CF Montreal (+5000)

Austin FC (+5000)

Minnesota United (+5000)

FC Dallas (+5000)

Real Salt Lake (+5000)

Chicago Fire (+6500)

Charlotte FC (+6500)

San Jose Earthquakes (+6500)

DC United (+6500)

Colorado Rapids (+10000)

Toronto FC (+10000)

