The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate Is the Model's Most Compelling Body Style

Following its reveal of the 10th-generation E-Class sedan in April, Mercedes-Benz has finally unveiled today the version we actually care about: the wagon. The 2024 E-Class Estate gets the same styling and futuristic tech, though it's not clear at this time whether it'll come to American shores.

Like the sedan, the E-Class wagon is based on a Mercedes rear-drive architecture that's also used on the C- and S-Class sedans. There's a new fascia to keep up with the brand's other offerings, though the wagon's 0.26 coefficient of drag can't match the sedan's 0.23 cd thanks to the elongated rear end.

The 2024 E-Class wagon is 1.1 inches wider than its predecessor, with a wheelbase 0.86 inches longer. That means more space for rear occupants and more load capacity (the whole point of a wagon), with up to 64.6 cubic feet of cargo space available with the rear seats folded. There's standard air suspension in the rear to support the extra weight.

The E-Class Estate is bursting with tech, the most interesting of which is an optional "MBUX Superscreen," which is just a digital gauge cluster, a central infotainment screen, and a passenger screen under one big piece of glass. It comes with a selfie camera for the driver on top of the dashboard that's been designed to work with third-party apps like Zoom and TikTok. Other third-party apps available include Angry Birds, Webex, podcast app Pocket Casts, and web browser Vivaldi.

The 2024 E-Class wagon gets three powertrain choices at launch, including one plug-in hybrid. The base engine in the E200 is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 204 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque. The E220d gets a similarly sized diesel engine making 197 hp and 324 lb-ft. The most compelling choice is the hybrid, which pairs the base gas-burning engine to an integrated starter-generator (ISG) between the motor and transmission, resulting in a total output of 208 hp and 405 lb-ft of torque.

We've reached out to Mercedes-Benz USA to find out if this new E-Class Estate will make it to American show rooms, and will update this article when we hear back. The luxury wagon has been a long-standing holdout in our market, for years defying buyer's desires for SUVs and crossovers with sales positive enough to justify its existence. Let's hope that keeps up for this model and beyond.

