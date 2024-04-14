2024 Masters tee times for final round Sunday: When does Scottie Scheffler, Tiger Woods tee off?

American Scottie Scheffler is eyeing his second Masters title in three years.

Scheffler leads the field through three rounds of play at the 2024 Masters at 7-under par. Scheffler started Saturday as the co-leader with fellow Americans Bryson DeChambeau and Max Homa, but he finished as the sole leader after a roller-coaster day where he shot one eagle, four birdies, three bogeys and one double-bogey

Scheffler, the world No. 1 and the 2022 Masters champion, has a one-stroke lead over Collin Morikawa (6 under) and Homa (5 under).

Meanwhile, five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods went in the opposite direction and dropped down the leaderboard after shooting 10-over in the third round to bring him 11-over in the tournament.

What TV channel will broadcast the Masters on Sunday?

Sunday's final-round action will be broadcast on CBS from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

How to watch Masters via live stream on Sunday?

Live action from the fourth and final round of the Masters can be live streamed at Masters.com, the Masters app, ESPN+, Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app, beginning Sunday at 10:15 a.m. ET, including featured groups, Amen Corner (11th, 12th and 13th holes) and additional holes.

What's the weather forecast at the Masters for Sunday?

Sunday's forecast for Augusta, Georgia, calls for a high of 85 degrees with mostly sunny skies. There's a 0% probability of precipitation.

Masters Sunday tee times

Here's how golfers were paired up for Sunday's fourth and final round, in addition to their tee times:

All times Eastern; * Amateur; American unless otherwise noted.

9:15 AM : Adam Hadwin (Canada), Vijay Singh (Fiji)

9:25 AM : Jake Knapp, Grayson Murray

9:35 AM: *Neal Shipley, Tiger Woods

9:45 AM: Tom Kim (Korea), Denny McCarthy

9:55 AM: Kurt Kitayama, Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark)

10:05 AM: Erik van Rooyen (South Africa), Eric Cole

10:15 AM: Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain), Camilo Villegas (Colombia)

10:25 AM: Russell Henley, Jason Day (Australia)

10:35 AM: Keegan Bradley, Min Woo Lee (Australia)

10:45 AM : Si Woo Kim (Korea), J. T. Poston

11:05 AM: Corey Conners (Canada), Brooks Koepka

11:15 AM: Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry (Ireland)

11:25 AM: Taylor Moore, Sahith Theegala

11:35 AM : Akshay Bhatia, Harris English

11:45 AM: Jon Rahm (Spain), Tony Finau

11:55 AM: Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Luke List

12:05 PM: Ryan Fox (New Zealand), Rickie Fowler

12:25 PM: Danny Willett (England), Adam Scott (Australia)

12:35 PM: Will Zalatoris, Tyrrell Hatton (England)

12:45 PM: Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), Joaquin Niemann (Chile)

12:55 PM : Matthieu Pavon (France), Sepp Straka (Austria)

1:05 PM: Matt Fitzpatrick (England), Patrick Reed

1:15 PM: Adam Schenk, Chris Kirk

1:25 PM: Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover

1:45 PM: Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood (England)

1:55 PM: Byeong Hun An (Korea), Cameron Smith (Australia)

2:05 PM: Cameron Davis (Australia), Nicolai Hojgaard (Denmark)

2:15 PM : Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele

2:25 PM: Max Homa, Ludvig Aberg (Sweden)

2:35 PM: Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Masters tee times Sunday Round 4: When does Tiger Woods tee off?